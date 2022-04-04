ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA Says Long-Awaited Album Is Finished — and Is ‘Unisex’ — and Explains Why She Was on Crutches at Grammys

By Jem Aswad
 1 day ago
SZA revealed that her long-awaited sophomore major-label album, some six years in the making, is finally finished and on the way.

“I just finished it up in Hawaii,” she said in answer to Variety ’s question. “And it’s coming soon!” Asked for details on her next project, she said, “I think it’s my most unisex album. I think it’s for everyone.”

She also explained why she’s on crutches, which led to a rather comical moment in which she walked up the stairs to accept her first Grammy Award — on crutches with a long gown — with to Lady Gaga holding her train for her.

“I fell out of bed before I came here,” to Las Vegas for the show, she quickly clarified. “Whenever something big happens to me, something crazy happens too,” she said.

The crutches led to a couple of funny moments as she walked on and offstage, first as she tried to balance her Grammy and hoped the heavy award didn’t cause her to fall, and also as she left and told her publicist, “I just don’t wanna take pictures in the wheelchair!”

SZA won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for her catchy collaborative single with Doja Cat, “Kiss Me More.” Doja Cat nearly missed the award because she had run off to the bathroom — but she made it back just in time.

The two embraced on stage, with SZA expressing her gratitude for Doja Cat’s speed, and laughed their way through their acceptance speech. Doja Cat ended the conversation with emotions spilling over as she thanked her team, family and especially her collaborator, saying, “SZA, you are everything to me. You are the epitome of talent. You’re a lyricist. You’re everything.”

Other nominees included BTS’ “Butter,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

