John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s children make surprise appearance at Grammys

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ’s children made a sweet appearance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night, the 36-year-old model posed for photos with her two children, Luna, five, and Miles, three, while they sat in the audience at the awards show in Las Vegas.

At the event, Luna wore a multi-colored dress, while her little brother wore a green suit. In the photo, Luna could be seen hugging her mother from behind and reaching to give her a kiss. Teigen, who wore a bright pink feather jacket, held Miles in her lap.

Teigen later shared a photo from the sweet family moment on her Instagram Stories.

Although Miles and Luna didn’t pose for photos on the red carpet, Teigen and her husband did. Legend wore an all-black tuxedo with a velvet jacket and bowtie, while his wife wore a pink gown with ruffles.

During the Grammy Awards, Legend dedicated his performance to Ukraine, as he wore a blue suit and played the piano.

Teigen has previously spoken candidly about her family and the importance of giving them the support they need.

In an Instagram post shared in December 2020, Teigen noted that she’s “gotten very good” at knowing when she needs to “pause and pay attention” to her children.

“One thing I have gotten very good at is knowing every single moment they want you to pause and pay attention to them is very important to them so you just gotta make it a moment because it’s just a moment but it’s THEIR MOMENT, you know?” she wrote in the caption.

“Give them a moment because it’s just a moment but it’s important to them,” she added. “Right? I dunno. You get it.”