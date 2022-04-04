Hailey Baldwin filmed singing along as Justin Bieber serenades Grammys

Justin Bieber delighted fans at the Grammys on Sunday (3 April) with a piano-led rendition of his hit song “Peaches”.

Among the dancing fans in Las Vegas was Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who was filmed singing along to the lyrics from her spot in the crowd.

BTS and Bieber superfan Billie Eilish were also seen bopping to the singer, who was joined by featured artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon for the song.

Fans adored Bieber’s stripped back rendition of the hit, which began with the singer alone on the piano.

“No artist even begins to compare with justin bieber. that’s a fact.” one fan wrote.

“I'm SCARED ABOUT HOW TALENTED IS JUSTIN BIEBER,” tweeted another.

”Peaches” was up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best R&B Performance while Bieber himself was tied alongside Doja Cat and HER for the second-most nominations this year, with eight each.

