Boris Johnson news-live: Rees-Mogg says Partygate ‘fluff’ is ‘not the most important issue’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended his dismissal of the partygate row as “fluff” in the context of the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, saying it was “not the most important issue in the world”.

The Brexit opportunities minister told LBC that some coronavirus restrictions imposed during lockdown were “inhuman”.

He acknowledged that people were “undeniably cross” but insisted that Boris Johnson had not misled parliament, suggesting the PM had been given “wrong information” adding that the prime minister “can only work on the information he is given”.

Meanwhile, his Cabinet colleague MP Simon Hart claimed “the world has moved on” from the Partygate scandal – and warned against a “self-indulgent” leadership contest if Boris Johnson receives a fine.

It comes as former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.