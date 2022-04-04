ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson news-live: Rees-Mogg says Partygate ‘fluff’ is ‘not the most important issue’

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bhN9_0eySoJ3K00

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended his dismissal of the partygate row as “fluff” in the context of the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, saying it was “not the most important issue in the world”.

The Brexit opportunities minister told LBC that some coronavirus restrictions imposed during lockdown were “inhuman”.

He acknowledged that people were “undeniably cross” but insisted that Boris Johnson had not misled parliament, suggesting the PM had been given “wrong information” adding that the prime minister “can only work on the information he is given”.

Meanwhile, his Cabinet colleague MP Simon Hart claimed “the world has moved on” from the Partygate scandal – and warned against a “self-indulgent” leadership contest if Boris Johnson receives a fine.

It comes as former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Bereaved families call on Boris Johnson to ‘hold head in shame’ and resign

Families gathered at the National Covid Memorial Wall. Bereaved relatives tearfully called on Boris Johnson to “hold his head in shame” and resign over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall as they led a silent procession to Downing Street for Covid victims. Hundreds of grief-stricken families gathered at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Boris Johnson was warned of Lebedev security concerns, says Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said he was present when Boris Johnson was told of security concerns about his plan to award a peerage to Evgeny Lebedev. The ex-adviser said he was "in the room" when the PM was told intelligence officials had "serious reservations" about giving the honour to the Russian-born businessman.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Simon Hart
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Javid says people must learn to live with Covid as free testing ends

Free testing comes to an end of Friday for most people, who will need to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them. The Health Secretary has insisted people must “learn to live with Covid” as campaigners criticised the end of free testing for millions of people in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: UK can ‘stick to principles’ while forging closer ties with Saudi Arabia, says PM

Boris Johnson is using “murderous dictators to keep lights on” because the Conservatives have failed to prepare an energy strategy during their years in power, the shadow deputy prime minister has claimed during noisy exchanges in the Commons.Angela Rayner, facing deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, said the PM was now “on a begging mission” as he visited the Gulf states to ask them to increase oil production.“The government benches have a choice - they can accept Labour’s plan to save working families hundreds of pounds on bills funded by a one-off levy on the soaring profits of energy companies,”...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fluff#Uk#Lbc#Cabinet
The Independent

Johnson ‘backtracks on conversion therapy ban’ following furious backlash

Boris Johnson has been forced to stage a hasty retreat after an announcement that ministers were abandoning plans to ban so-called conversion therapy sparked a furious backlash.A Government spokesman had earlier confirmed that they were looking instead at ways of preventing it through existing law and “other non-legislative measures”.It followed the leak of a Downing Street briefing paper seen by ITV News which said “the PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation” to outlaw the practice.However within hours of the announcement, a senior Government source was quoted as saying legislation would be included in the Queen’s Speech...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson lacks ‘integrity’ and is ‘disgrace on every level’, Keir Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson, claiming the prime minister is "a disgrace on every level".The Labour leader made the comments as he outlined his plans to bring the opposition party to power in the next general election at a campaign event in Camden on Sunday."You don't need me to go on about why the government isn't up to it... what a disgrace the prime minister is on every level," Mr Starmer said.The Labour leader also accused Mr Johnson of lacking "integrity, honesty, transparency, and accountability".Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Watch live as Deputy PM Dominic Raab takes questions in parliamentKeir Starmer urges government to go ‘further and faster’ with Russian sanctionsBoris Johnson v Keir Starmer: PM rejects calls to rethink fuel bill loan in PMQs
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Rees-Mogg dismisses ‘partygate’ row as trivial ‘fluff’

Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed the row over lockdown parties in Downing Street as trivial “fluff”.Boris Johnson was facing calls to resign earlier this year over his attendance at a series of events being investigated by police for alleged breaches of Covid regulations.But speaking at the Conservative Spring Conference in Blackpool, Mr Rees-Mogg said the current crisis over Ukraine showed that “partygate” was not a fundamentally serious issue.“It is a reminder that the world is serious, that there are serious things to be discussed and serious decisions for politicians to take,” he said, during a live recording of the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross refuses to back Boris Johnson to lead party into the next election after Partygate saga despite withdrawing no confidence letter - as another MP retracts their call for the PM to quit

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has refused to back Boris Johnson to lead the Conservatives into the next election. In a move that could exacerbate the rift between the Scottish and English parties Mr Ross refused to endorse the Prime Minister, despite last week dropping his demand for him to quit over Partygate.
POLITICS
The Independent

P&O Ferries - live: Boris Johnson calls for CEO to resign

The prime minister has joined widespread calls for the CEO of P&O Ferries, Peter Hebblethwaite, to step down after he admitted to knowingly breaking the law in the mass sacking of 800 staff.Asked if Boris Johnson supported transport secretary Grant Shapps’ assertion that Mr Hebblethwaite should quit, a No 10 spokesman said: “Yes.’’Mr Shapps this morning said the chief executive should resign after his “brazen” and “breathtaking” comments when questioned by the transport select and business select committees.He told Sky News: “I thought what the boss of P&O said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen and breathtaking,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Former Whitehall ethics chief ‘fined over Cabinet Office leaving party’

A former Whitehall ethics chief has reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.Helen MacNamara, an ex-deputy cabinet secretary, is said to be among the first wave of people to be dealt a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) by the Metropolitan Police as part of its investigation into the Partygate scandal.She received the fine on Friday in relation to a leaving party at the Cabinet Office on 18 June 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary, according to the The Daily Telegraph.Ms MacNamara was the director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2018...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to find out truth about Ukraine ‘atrocities’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke Russian in an address to Russian people urging them to use VPN connections to access independent information about the invasion in Ukraine.“The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world... The reports are so shocking, so sickening, it’s no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you...All you need is a VPN connection to access independent information from anywhere in the world. And when you find the truth, share it,” Johnson said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

585K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy