NHL

McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in 6-1 win over Ducks

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, Leon...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

markerzone.com

NHL DOPS ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION FOR NICK RITCHIE

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced their punishment for Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie for slashing Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. Ritchie will be suspended for one game due to the incident, and it is somewhat surprising no other players are getting punished for some of the other events that took place during the Ducks-Yotes matchup.
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Islanders, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Keith Yandle’s Iron Man Streak is going to come to an end on Saturday. It’s a questionable decision that doesn’t make much sense from the perspective that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t playing meaningful games right now. Arizona Coyotes’ forward Jay Beagle is taking heat from everyone except the Coyotes’ announce crew after attacking Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks. Could the New York Islanders move out some contracts? Finally, were the Boston Bruins ever close to moving Jeremy Swayman?
NHL
markerzone.com

JAY BEAGLE SPEAKS ABOUT ALTERCATION WITH DUCKS' TROY TERRY

After a couple of days of the dust settling, Jay Beagle spoke with Coyotes' media regarding his brush up with the Anaheim Ducks' F Troy Terry. The controversy has drawn national attention both US & Canadian. Some people think that's just hockey. Others think the unchecked barbarism belongs in the past.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Gaudreau scores twice, Flames get key 3-2 victory over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames extended their lead in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, who have 91 points and a five-point advantage over the Kings atop the division. Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots as Calgary snapped a three-game losing streak. Adrian Kempe had two goals and Anze Kopitar had two assists for Los Angeles, which had earned at least a point in five of its last six coming into the game. The Kings have 86 points and are only one point in front of the Edmonton Oilers for second. Cal Petersen finished with 30 saves for Los Angeles.
NHL
Idaho8.com

DeBrusk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Zach Werenski scored late in the second period to tie the score. After a scoreless third, the DeBrusk beat him Elvis Merzlikins following a Columbus turnover. DeBrusk scored in his fifth straight game, Craig Smith also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 20 shots in the penalty-filled game as the Bruins bolstered their playoff positioning. Boston has won three straight and 10 of the last 12.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Matthews has 3 goals, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games. completed his seventh career hat trick from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points during a 10-game point streak. He also recorded his sixth straight multi-point game as the Maple Leafs took a two-point lead over Tampa Bay and Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Tarasenko scores twice, Blues beat Coyotes 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-1. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues, who snapped a four-game losing streak at home to Arizona. Ville Husso made 21 saves as St. Louis won for the fourth time in its last five games (4-0-1). Nick Schmaltz scored in the third period and Ivan Prosvetov made 24 saves for the Coyotes, who lost for the eight time in 10 games.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Clippers prevent Pelicans from clinching play-in spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory. Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
NBA
