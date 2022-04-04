ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Henderson’s scoring outburst lifts Gamecocks to title

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points to lead South Carolina to a 64-49 victory over UConn...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
TODAY.com

South Carolina’s Dawn Staley wants to be ‘a beacon of hope for other Black coaches’

University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is hoping her team's second national championship in five years reverberates beyond just Gamecocks fans. Staley, 51, who already was an icon to a generation of players as a Naismith Hall of Fame player herself, reflected on the 3rd hour of TODAY Monday about what she hopes her team's latest national championship means to other Black coaches coming up in the profession.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJBF

Lady Gamecocks over UConn for second NCAA title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#Uconn#Basketball#Sports#Ap
Idaho8.com

Tar Heels, Jayhawks enter NCAA title tilt with common roots

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — There are strong connections between North Carolina and Kansas. The storied programs heading into Monday night’s NCAA men’s championship game in New Orleans share stories and ties to some of the giants of the sport. The connections include late North Carolina Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith being a Kansas alumnus. Smith played for the Jayhawks under Phog Allen, who had learned the game from basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith. There is also Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams, who spent 33 years between the two schools as head coach. Tar Heels first-year coach Hubert Davis says he still remembers the pain of losing to Williams’ Kansas team in the 1991 Final Four as a guard on that North Carolina squad.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

AP Exclusive: Behind-the-scenes with women’s NCAA champions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The South Carolina Gamecocks granted The Associated Press behind-the-scenes access to their Final Four experience. It was clear that there was a singular focus to the journey that started last year, almost immediately after a 66-65 loss in the national semifinals to eventual champion Stanford. The Gamecocks were unified in their goal of reaching this year’s Final Four. Once here, everything was done as a team. Coach Dawn Staleyand her team had plenty of support every step of the way to winning the national championship over UConn on Sunday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Atlanta’s G League team flourishes with women in key roles

Tori Miller didn’t play college basketball, since she thought standing 5-foot-2 would be a bit of a drawback. Kelly German’s only college playing experience was a brief intramurals career. Janice Koon grew up on a farm in northern Canada, not knowing much about the game. The College Park Skyhawks might be lost without them. The Skyhawks — the Atlanta Hawks’ affiliate — are the hottest team in the G League headed into Tuesday’s start to the playoffs, carrying an 11-game winning streak into the postseason. And much of their success can be traced back to the work of those three women, who aren’t exactly dissuaded by the fact that most of their colleagues across the league are men.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Post play proved pivotal throughout Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack’s late inside baskets to help Kansas surge past North Carolina in the NCAA championship game followed a Final Four trend. The way teams played in the post had a major influence on all three games. The 6-foot-10 McCormack scored the final four points of Monday night’s national title game to finish with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Kansas’ 72-69 triumph. He also had a game-high 25 points in a semifinal victory over Villanova. North Carolina 6-10 center Armando Bacot also was among the top players in the Final Four. He outproduced Duke 7-foot-1 Mark Williams significantly in UNC’s semifinal win but was bothered by an ankle injury in the final.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Idaho8.com

Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bill Self won his elusive second national title with a masterful second-half coaching job and a spicy dash of Remy Martin. Kansas tightened up defensively to rev up its transition game and Martin provided the spark in a dazzling second half in the Jayhawks’ 72-69 win over North Carolina. The Jayhawks started fast and faded even faster to fall into a 15-point hole by halftime. They roared back behind Self’s adjustments, setting a record for biggest comeback in championship game history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Jayhawks’ Bill Self masterminds epic championship comeback

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bill Self went from the Hall of Fame coach who too often failed on the big stage to the brilliant mastermind of the biggest second-half comeback in NCAA title game history. The Jayhawks were blitzed by plucky North Carolina for most of the first 20 minutes and dug a seemingly insurmountable 40-25 hole. But Kansas rallied for a 72-69 victory over the Tar Heels inside the boisterous Superdome. Self managed to calm down his disjointed team in the locker room, then get it back on a script for success. That meant getting the ball inside to David McCormack and into the hands of Remy Martin and making crucial stops in the closing minutes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

NCAA woes: More fixing needed for hoops, all college sports

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If the nine months that led to Monday night’s national title game proved anything, it’s that college sports are changing. Whoever shapes all these changes will help define whether the next decade in this multibillion-dollar ecosystem of sports, entertainment and education grows into an efficiently run business or devolves into total chaos. The NCAA has struggled with rules regarding paying players, gender equity, the newly relaxed transfer portal, an increasingly cluttered infractions system and, of course, the long-debated “One and Done” rule. The governing body is all but waving the white flag when it comes to figuring all this out, leaving questions as to who, exactly, will decide on the next big steps that college sports need to take.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Hurricanes surging with key ACC series vs Virginia looming

Miami is on its longest winning streak in coach Gino DiMare’s four seasons and playing its best baseball since Jim Morris’ 2016 team reached the College World Series. The Hurricanes are coming off a weekend sweep of Duke that extended their streak to eight games and vaulted them into the top 10 in the polls. They host consensus top-three team Virginia in a key ACC series starting Friday. Tennessee strengthened its grip on the No. 1 ranking with a sweep at Vanderbilt. The Volunteers have won 19 straight and their 9-0 SEC start is best in program history.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy