ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jon Batiste Brings “FREEDOM” To The 2022 Grammy Awards

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Jon Batiste took the 2022 Grammy Awards stage to perform a live rendition of his song “FREEDOM.” Wearing a shiny suit covered by a heavy black cape, the pianist took to the stage showcasing his skills on the keys. In dramatic fashion, Batiste dropped the cape and stood up from the piano and brought the vibrant energy of his single alive.

Lively performers—who showcased the beauty and versatility of Black hair with each look—danced across the colorful set in alignment with Batiste’s own footwork as he hit every note.  As the performance shifted into high gear, Batiste demanded the audience to get out of their seats as he and the dancers swarmed the crowd.

More from VIBE.com

Batiste held the most nominations across the board at this year’s ceremony. The singer earned 11 total recognitions including both album and record of the year.

“My goodness, I’m so over the moon. We made this album throughout the pandemic and we had so many things going on,” the New Orleans native expressed to the New York Times after the nominations were announced. “We recorded the soundtrack and the score for ‘Soul’ during the pandemic. It was so much. You always put your blood, sweat, and tears into the craft of making an album, but it was doubly so during that time.”

Watch a snippet of Jon Batiste’s performance “FREEDOM” at the 2022 Grammy Awards below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

The Power Of Brotherhood: Inside New Edition’s ‘The Culture Tour’

Click here to read the full article. My love for New Edition runs deep. Since attending Usher’s residency at the top of the year, I’ve added Bobby Brown’s Don’t Be Cruel back into my daily rotation while remaining consistent with my monthly rewatch of BET’s The New Edition Story. Back in November, weeks prior to the long-awaited tour announcement and confirmation, I was afforded the opportunity to speak with the Bad Boy of R&B himself alongside Johnny Gill ahead of their group’s highly-anticipated “reunion” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Then, the moment arrived. After having lived in Los Angeles for...
MUSIC
Vibe

Beyoncé Opens Academy Awards With Mesmerizing Performance Of “Be Alive”

Click here to read the full article. The Will Packer-produced Academy Awards kicked off with the biggest performance of the night by none other than Beyoncé. After an introduction by Serena and Venus Williams, Bey’s pre-recorded performance began with the stars of King Richard, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, walking the streets of Compton in matching monochromatic, electric green looks—with braided and beaded hair like the young Williams sisters’ signature style—as a Black horse trailed behind them.More from VIBE.comCelebs React To Will Smith And Chris Rock 2022 Oscars IncidentQuestlove Wins Best Documentary For 'Summer Of Soul' At Oscars 2022That Awkward Moment...
MUSIC
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Jack Black
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Nas
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Latto Stakes Her Claim To The Throne With ‘777’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Crowning herself as royalty with her 2020 debut, Queen of Da Souf, Latto returns with 777, a sophomore effort that finds the Georgia native attempting to stake her claim as a superstar in the making. Preceded by the release of her 21 Savage-assisted single, “Wheelie,” as well as the buzzworthy hits “Soufside” and “Big Energy,” 777 wastes no time getting into its groove, as Latto hits her stride from the outset on both versions of the album’s titular tracks. “The bigger the bag, the bigger the motto/ The bigger the wrist, the bigger the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#The New York Times
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With First Live Performance Of “777” At The 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.  With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.More from VIBE.comGrammys...
MUSIC
KULR8

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters among Grammy performers

Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards. The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April. In addition,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Nas Demands Flowers With Stellar Performance At 2022 Grammys: Watch

Click here to read the full article. It might be hard to tell but April 19th will mark 28 years since the release of Nas’  classic debut album Illmatic. After finally winning his first and only Grammy last year for Best Rap Album for his 2020 masterpiece, King’s Disease, less than one year later, the veteran Queensbridge rapper returned to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) in honor of his 16th nomination.More from VIBE.comGrammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major WinsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Tapped to Open 2022 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga Added to Lineup

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/1): Lady Gaga is the latest artist to join the Grammys lineup, with the Recording Academy announcing Friday that the singer — nominated for Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett — will perform at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. UPDATE (3/30): Silk Sonic will take the stage at this year’s Grammys, with the Recording Academy asking Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to open the show. The Grammys have added a handful of other artists to this year’s lineup, too, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra. A...
MUSIC
EW.com

Our 2022 Grammys predictions — and a chat with leading nominee Jon Batiste

As a wise prophet once said, music… makes the people… come together. This weekend, the people will do just that at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Except unlike last year's scaled-back event, the 2022 version will feature a live audience and flashier, glitzier performances. That's partly because unlike any Grammys ceremony before it, this year's will take place not in New York or Los Angeles, but in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
MUSIC
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Toni Braxton Reflects On Life After The Passing Of Her Sister Traci Braxton

Click here to read the full article. Toni Braxton is opening up about how life has been since the passing of her sister, Traci. The R&B star appeared on the Tamron Hall Show for her first interview since her sibling’s death and shed light on her grieving process. The “Un-Break My Heart” singer first spoke about how much she misses her “snowflake” and revealed that while she loves the rain, Traci loved the snow and passed the morning of a major snowstorm in Virginia. She also shared how her sister has been giving her other signs through nature, showing she’s with her always.More from...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ella Mai Unveils Tracklist For Sophomore Album, ‘Heart On My Sleeve’

Click here to read the full article. After what’s felt like 10 summers, Ella Mai took to Twitter earlier this week and finally shared when her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, is set to arrive. Now, prior to its May 6 release, the UK-bred songbird has revealed the full tracklist for the project. Including the previously released singles—”DFMU” and “Not Another Love Song”—the album has 15 tracks in total with features from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye. As she teased her forthcoming body of work on social media, she wrote, “i can’t wait for you to take this journey...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy