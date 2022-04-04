ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Everett prepares for fallen officer’s memorial service

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett prepares to say goodbye to a fallen officer by lighting itself up in blue.

In just a few hours, the city of Everett will bid farewell to Everett police officer Dan Rocha.

A memorial service is planned for Monday afternoon for the 41-year-old father of two who was shot and killed by a convicted felon late last month.

That community has been asked to display blue lights in honor of Rocha.

And they have answered that call at Everett Police headquarters, of course. But even regular citizens are joining in, especially along tomorrow’s procession route.

It is a sign of the impact of the death of Rocha on his adopted hometown, fully visible on Monday’s procession route along Evergreen Way as it gives way to Rucker Avenue.

This is the result of a talk between the owner of the Totem Family restaurant and Rachel McGruder, his longtime employee.

“The motorcycle officers and they stopped by,” McGruder said. “They saw the sign and stopped by, and it was pretty nice to see them all.”

McGruder says when they heard the call to put up blue lights too, they responded by putting up their own and offering them to all comers.

“And people have been streaming in because they want to light the city in blue,” she said. “I got some for my front porch.”

The murder of Rocha has left a mark here. The married father of two was shot and killed late last month as he approached a convicted felon he spotted moving guns from one vehicle to another.

This community has responded with an outsized memorial that will culminate in his official service Monday afternoon. The community is at the core of the tradition that was formalized in 1991.

“This is a chance for them to mourn as well,” said Jim Fuda, a former honor guard commander for the King Country Sheriff.

He helped draft the formal process. It has been used twice in just three short weeks.

“And when they’ve come rapid-fire like this, it’s almost hard not to get numb to it,” said Fuda. “So, to regroup just gives everybody a chance to mourn and honor the person that gave their life for our citizens.”

It is a solemn duty at a sorrowful time.

The procession for Rocha begins at 11 a.m. Monday on Southeast Evergreen Mall Way. It will be followed by a memorial service at Angel of the Winds Arena at 1 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

