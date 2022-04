In the midst of its 90-day period to fix its traffic problems before being declared a public nuisance, Chick-fil-A has filed a conditional use permit application for a new restaurant in the unincorporated area between Santa Barbara and Goleta – less than three miles away from the existing building in the city of Santa Barbara's jurisdiction. The post Chick-fil-A files permit application for new facility in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO