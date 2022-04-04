ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber lived through the end of Tom Hanks’ 'Big' moments before 2022 GRAMMY Awards

By Marty Rosenbaum
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iI1H7_0eySl3yk00

Normally when discussing the end of a movie or TV show we’d give you a big ol’ spoiler alert. Not in this case though, you’ve had nearly 34 years to watch it.

Listen to Justin Bieber Radio , now on Audacy

For those of you that haven’t seen the 1988 Tom Hanks movie Big , the basic premise of the movie is that a young child named Josh, played by Hanks, wishes to be “big” and all of the sudden ages to adulthood overnight.

At the end of the film, Josh and his love interest, Susan, share an emotional goodbye in a car as Hanks then walks away as the camera shows the suit he’s wearing gets progressively larger.

Watch it for yourself here .

Well, at the red carpet at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards , Justin Bieber had his Big moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3JpF_0eySl3yk00
Photo credit (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Alongside his wife Hailey Bieber , Justin hit the red carpet in an oversized suit, pink hat, and sunglasses as we couldn’t help but be reminded of that final scene in Big .

You could say the GRAMMYs were a Big night for Bieber as he was up for a whopping eight awards and delivered a fiery performance of his hit single “Peaches.”

