ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Lady Gamecocks over UConn for second NCAA title

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfQYZ_0eySl26100

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games.

ALSO ON WJBF.COM: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National ahead of 2022 Masters Tournament

Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies their first loss in 12 NCAA title games.

ALSO ON WJBF.COM; The Masters Report

With Staley calling the shots in a $5,000 letterman jacket, South Carolina took UConn to school on the boards and capped a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the country in The Associated Press poll. The Gamecocks also won the championship in 2017 with A’ja Wilson leading the way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WJBF
WJBF

13K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJBF

Henderson’s scoring outburst lifts Gamecocks to title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The smallest player on the court came up huge in the biggest moments for South Carolina. UConn opened the fourth quarter with a quick basket to cut South Carolina’s lead to seven in the NCAA title game Sunday night. The Huskies, with a pedigree unmatched in women’s college basketball, were trying to […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Basketball
City
Augusta, GA
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Boston, GA
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
Augusta, GA
College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia College Basketball
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
College Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Top-ranked South Carolina stayed in the locker room for national anthem before Final Four win creating social media buzz

The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team will be playing for the national title against UConn after knocking off Louisville Friday. But that wasn’t the only headline the Gamecocks created with their Final Four win because some fans were not happy with the fact that Dawn Staley’s team stayed in the locker room for the playing for the national anthem. That, however, should not have been a surprise because, according to multiple reports, the Gamecocks have been doing that since, at least, last January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Aliyah Boston
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Dawn Staley
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Augusta National#Ap#Wjbf Com#The Masters Report#The Associated Press
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy