Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon Bring ‘Peaches’ to the 2022 Grammys

Justin Bieber got his peaches from Georgia and his weed from California, but for the Grammy Awards Sunday (April 3), it was all about Las Vegas, as Bieber welcomed Daniel Caesar and Giveon to the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage for a performance of his hit song “Peaches.”

The performance began with Bieber alone, center stage, seated at a piano. Wearing a black hoodie with leather pants, white sneakers and a baseball cap, Bieber kept the vibe subdued at first, slowing down the tempo and offering one of his most earnest, soulful vocal takes.

The somber moment was short lived, however, as Bieber left the piano behind to join his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. Joined by a full band, the group of performers infused the song with energy, while the television censors could’t quite keep up with bleeping out several of the song’s curse words.

Bieber earned nominations in eight categories heading into this year’s Grammy ceremony, though he ultimately went home empty handed.

“Peaches” was the fifth single from Bieber’s 2021 album Justice, and earned nominations for record and song of the year, as well as best music video and best R&B performance. Bieber also earned nominations for album of the year and best pop vocal album for Justice , as well as best pop solo performance (“Anyone”), and best pop duo/group performance (for “Lonely” with Benny Blanco).

Since the release of “Peaches” and Justice , Bieber teamed with The Kid Laroi for the smash hit “Stay,” which spent seven weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Bieber also released another hit from the Justice album, the 2x multi-Platinum song “Ghost.”

Bieber has previously won two Grammy honors: best country duo/group performance for “10,000 Hours” with Dan+Shay, as well as best dance recording for “Where Are Ü Now.”