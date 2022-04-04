Silk Sonic Win Record of the Year Win For ‘Leave the Door Open,’ Complete Perfect Night at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars took the stage for the final time on the evening at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Apr. 3) to accept their fourth win in four nominations for their Silk Sonic smash hit “Leave the Door Open” — this time taking home record of the year.

“Listen, we are really trying our hardest to stay humble at this point,” claimed an ear-to-ear-grinning .Paak while accepting the award, “but in the industry, we call that a clean sweep!” (Off-mic, Mars echoed the sentiment:” That’s four for four! “) .Paak continued with a clarification — “To all the other nominees, you know we love y’all” — before promising, “Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight! We gettin’ drunk!”

.Paak decided to cut his speech short at that point, lest he get himself into trouble: “I know a lot of y’all fans might be upset, so we gonna get out of here before the Internet get to talking.” Before vacating the stage, he threw to Mars to offer a quick goodbye: “God bless you all, good night!”

Silk Sonic’s fourth win of the evening for “Leave the Door Open” followed victories in best R&B song, best R&B performance (which the duo shared with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings” in a rare Grammy tie) and song of the year. The win is Mars’ third in the category, following victories in 2016 (for “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson) and 2018 (for “24kMagic”).

“Leave the Door Open” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two nonconsecutive weeks in the spring of 2021. Silk Sonic can be expected to make further Grammy noise at the 2023 ceremonies, as their An Evening With Silk Sonic full-length set was released in 2021 after the Grammy cutoff for the 2022 awards, as was the set’s second Hot 100 top 10 hit single, “Smokin Out the Window.”