ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

‘Anything For Selena’ event set for April 16 in Downtown Victoria

By Adam Seibel
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Da4UA_0eySjZ6l00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRNT8_0eySjZ6l00

VICTORIA, Texas – In celebration of the late Selena, the ‘Anything for Selena’ event pays homage to the star on her birthday. It’s set for April 16 in Downtown Victoria.

Expect a performance by the group Folklorico De Victoria, sweet bread by Los Conchas, and a Selena look-a-like contest.

The event will be from 5 pm – 9 pm at Casa De Luna at 209 South Main St.

Selena was born on April 16, 1971, she was killed on March 31, 1995.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

'Selena' biopic will return to theaters in April to celebrate its 25th anniversary

After its premiere 25 years ago, Selena is returning to theaters nationwide in celebration of the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The biopic honoring the late 23-year-old singer is being re-released in movie theaters across the U.S. on April 7. Selena's family made the official announcement Monday on Facebook.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

New Selena Album Set for April 2022

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was the queen of Tejano music. Just as she left her first mark within Latin music and was even about to break into the American market, her life was cut short in 1995. Her final performance on Feb 26. 1995, less than a month before her death, was her biggest with a record-breaking 66,000 people packed inside the Houston Astrodome.
MUSIC
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi Walmart employee goes viral

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People across the country are talking about a certain Corpus Christi Walmart employee after a post to their Facebook page went viral. The Walmart on Saratoga posted a photo of "Jose" in front of their ice cream display to promote the sweet treat... but people were not looking at the ice cream.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Victoria, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Victoria, TX
City
Star, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria teenager saves child from drowning

VICTORIA, Texas – 16-year-old Isaiah Longoria saved a child from drowning at Pebble Beach over the weekend. The Victoria West sophomore was at Riverside Park’s Pebble Beach over the weekend along with his mom and dog just skipping stones. Pebble Beach is a popular swimming spot for residents and with warmer weather rolling in more people are starting to swim in the river. Isaiah had noticed two children playing and swimming in the river when one of them began to yell for help before going under.
VICTORIA, TX
KMTV 3 News Now

Cheap Eats: Lola's Cafe

Lola's Cafe is a unique place. It's a coffee shop, bakery, workspace and happy hour all in one. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole takes you to the cafe that's getting a lot of attention for the food and ambiance.
OMAHA, NE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

People in the Crossroads travel to Austin to reopen oyster bays

GALVESTON, Texas – Last month, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department closed the San Antonio bay, Espiritu Santa bay, Carlos bay, Mesquite bay, Ayres bay systems, and the bay near Austwell-Tivoli in Refugio county. On Wednesday, March 23, during a protest many people expressed their concerns in Austin, Texas. They were demanding for the Texas Parks and Wildlife to re-open the oyster bays and complete further studies demonstrating the initial reason why they closed the bays in the first place. According to TP&W, they closed these bays due to the negative biological impacts experienced from excessive harvesting. Diane Wilson is an environmental advocate and says they should have a Spanish interpreter.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Selena
Bakersfield Californian

April events

April 2: "Peter and the Wolf," Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., adults $12, students $8. bsonow.org/purchase. April 2: Garces Gala, Spring into Giving, 6 to 11 p.m., Garces Memorial High School's Monsignor Leddy Hall, 2800 Loma Linda Drive. Tables of 10 for $1,750; tables of eight for $1,400; individual tickets for $175.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casa De Luna
hypebeast.com

Posthumous Selena Album With Unreleased Tracks Reportedly Set To Release in April

Abraham Quintanilla, the father of the late Selena Quintanilla, shared that a new album from the Queen of Tejano will drop next month. As per CBS, Quintanilla told Latin Groove News that the record will include 13 songs that her brother, A.B. Quintanilla, worked on. “Selena’s been gone 26 years now,” he said. “It’s amazing how fast time flies… What amazes me, and Suzette, my family, A.B., is that 26 years later and the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her. They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public.”
MUSIC
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Texas Historic Commission, Diocese of Victoria work on partnership agreement

GOLIAD, Texas – The Diocese of Victoria and the Texas Historic Commission are currently working on a partnership agreement. The agreement will turn management and operation of the presidio over to the state agency. According to Scott McMahon, Director of Presidio La Bahia at the Diocese of Victoria, the partnership is a win-win. It would bring more resources and expertise to help preserve the fort. It will also enhance the historical interpretation for visitors.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Eight-year-old ‘Supergirl’ Sarah Simons surpasses goal of collecting 100 patches

VICTORIA, Texas – One hundred law enforcement patches was all Sarah Simons, 8, asked for on her birthday this year. Although Sarah’s mom thought 100 was a huge stretch, the world thought otherwise. Today, Sarah has collected over 2,600 law enforcement patches from agencies around the globe, and more patches continue to come through the mail. Sarah’s story doesn’t begin nor end here, though.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Sunrise Question of The Day for Friday 3-18-22

    According to a survey, 25% of Americans haven’t used this in at least 6 months, and 2% have never used one at all. What is it?   Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday ANSWER: A Landline Phone COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
FACEBOOK
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy