‘Anything For Selena’ event set for April 16 in Downtown Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – In celebration of the late Selena, the ‘Anything for Selena’ event pays homage to the star on her birthday. It’s set for April 16 in Downtown Victoria.

Expect a performance by the group Folklorico De Victoria, sweet bread by Los Conchas, and a Selena look-a-like contest.

The event will be from 5 pm – 9 pm at Casa De Luna at 209 South Main St.

Selena was born on April 16, 1971, she was killed on March 31, 1995.

