ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka gets new finance minister, cenbank governor as unrest grows

By Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCCBJ_0eySjYE200
People attend a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a residential area after the government imposed a curfew following a clash between police and protestors near the President's residence during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, April 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped his brother as finance minister and sought a new central bank governor on Monday, as crowds angry over the country's deepening economic crisis surrounded the homes of several lawmakers.

The debt-laden country, run by Rajapaksa and members of his family since 2019, is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a scarcity of foreign exchange, leading to hours-long power cuts and a shortage of essentials. read more

Police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who gathered outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's private residence in Tangalle, in southern Sri Lanka. Mahinda, the president's elder brother, was away at the time in Colombo, the country's commercial capital, where peaceful protests continued into the night.

"Protesters broke through two barricades that had been placed near the residence and police had to use tear gas to move the protesters away," police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said.

Crowds also gathered outside the homes of six lawmakers and the party office of a former state minister spread across the country, he said.

"Police continue to provide security to the houses of parliamentarians," Thalduwa said.

After many protesters demanded the total ouster of the Rajapaksas, the president's media office said in a statement that four new ministers had been appointed "to ensure parliament and other tasks can be conducted in a lawful manner until a full Cabinet can be sworn in."

The president's nephew resigned as sports minister in the government that was disbanded while the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) governor offered to quit. The CBSL delayed its monetary policy announcement scheduled for Tuesday.

Former CBSL official P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Monday that he had accepted an offer from Rajapaksa to become the central bank's next governor.

"The president called me and made the offer, and I have accepted," Weerasinghe told Reuters.

The president's media office said Justice Minister Ali Sabry was named finance minister, replacing Basil Rajapaksa, the president's younger brother, who was due to visit Washington this month for talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a loan programme.

Ministers of foreign affairs, education and highways will keep their positions.

"The president invites all political parties representing in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis," the media office said.

Udaya Gammanpila, chief of one of the 11 political parties comprising the ruling coalition, called the new Cabinet "old wine in a new bottle".

"Our demand is for an all-party interim government to restore essential services and to hold a parliamentary election," Gammanpila, of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya party, wrote on Twitter. "People should decide their next leaders, not anybody else."

Sajith Premadasa, leader of Sri Lanka's main opposition, rejected Rajapaksa's offer to form a unity government. "This is a crooked and corrupt government that has brought the people to their knees. The demand of the people is a government like this must go home immediately," he said in a video statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398VjD_0eySjYE200
Protests erupted across several regions in Sri Lanka, including in its largest city, Colombo, over the country’s worst economic crisis in several decades.

'THIS GOVERNMENT IS OVER'

The developments come after the president declared a state of emergency on Friday, following street protests in the island nation of 22 million.

The power regulator said daily power cuts would be reduced to 6-1/2 hours for the rest of the week from about seven now, after the Energy Ministry pledged to release 26,000 tonnes of diesel and furnace oil to multiple power plants.

Charmara Nakandala, a protester, dismissed the Cabinet changes as meaningless.

"This cabinet change is to try and fool the people," Nakandala, a marketing executive, said at a protest in Colombo. "This government is over. Rajapaksas no longer can save this by playing musical chairs."

Sri Lanka, off India's southern tip, is also grappling with soaring inflation after the government steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of the IMF talks.

Sri Lanka's expenditure has exceeded its income under successive governments while its production of tradable goods and services has been inadequate. The twin deficits were badly exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic that crippled tourism, its economic mainstay.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal; Additional reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo and Karin Strohecker in London; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, David Holmes and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

392K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Pakistan PM Imran Khan refuses to resign as US says no truth in ‘foreign interference’ claim

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he won’t resign from his position despite losing the majority in the national assembly, and insisted that he was ready to face the no-confidence motion scheduled for Sunday.In an address to the nation, Mr Khan, 69, said he “will play till the last ball” — a reference to his former cricketing career — and added that the no-confidence vote will decide the country’s future. “When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I played till the last ball. I’ve never accepted defeat...
WORLD
Reuters

Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis

COLOMBO, April 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Rajapaksa said in a government gazette notification that he took decision in the interests of public security, the protection of public...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Sajith Premadasa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Person
Basil Rajapaksa
Person
Udaya Gammanpila
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Rajapaksa Family#Imf#Lankan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

392K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy