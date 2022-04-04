ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Breaux Bridge family loses everything in house fire

By Rodricka Taylor
 1 day ago

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. ( KLFY ) A Breaux Bridge family recently lost everything they own in a house fire.

News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor spoke with the family Sunday.

“We don’t have a stable place to stay,” Samuel Gordon said.

From the outside of the home, you cannot tell that a fire happened, but once inside, you can see everything is destroyed.

“My children’s games, our TV’s, furniture, everything that you would need in a home is gone,” Mary Betsy said.

Betsy, her fiance, two young children ages 3 and 11 and a family relative were all living in the home.

Fire Chief John LeBlanc says Breaux Bridge Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, and Cecilia Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire on West Patin Street.

“To me, it was a tragedy. It was unbelievable.”

The family says they were returning home from a family gathering to lines of fire trucks trying to control the flames inside the home.

“We were coming back home, and they had firetrucks all the way to the end of the block right there,” Gordon said.

Detectives told them that the wires in the home’s wall caused the fire.

“When they opened the wall, they said it was because the wires had started the fire,” Betsy said.

The family says Red Cross has been assisting them but it is not enough to support everyone.

“I know everybody got to go through the struggle, but I guess it’s my time to struggle,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe

