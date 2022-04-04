ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Billy Gibbons Has a ‘Smokin’ Good Time’ at Concert Performance in Utah

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8ZbY_0eySiqoN00

Billy Gibbons was recently laying down some serious guitar riffs at a concert performance in Utah. The ZZ Top frontman was doing his thing. Fans were enjoying all the guitar licks that are part of a Billy Gibbons show. He was just playing and having a good time. As you can tell by his comment on this Instagram post, he definitely was feeling it in Utah.

Billy Gibbons Celebrates Putting On Concert In Utah, Shares Photo

One fan writes to him: “Billy, loved you on Bones and love your music too!!” Obviously, that’s a reference to an appearance on the TV show Bones in 2010. Fans have long memories, don’t they? Must be good to be Billy Gibbons with the fans that he’s got after all these years. Another fan writes: “SMOKIN GOOD TIME YOU GO Billy Gibbon’s! ZZ TOP GREATEST’S in the World.”

ZZ Top is still making music. The group has changed a little bit after the death of longtime bassist Dusty Hill in 2021. But they are going back on the road and still playing all of the great hits that fans love to hear.

ZZ Top Still Moving Ahead After Death Of Longtime Bassist Dusty Hill

Last year, Gibbons talked about his band’s plans to keep touring after Hill’s death with Variety. “Yes. We’re making tracks down to southern Alabama,” Gibbons said as the band was on the road at the time. “We did elect to postpone last night’s performance out of just respect and trying to get our wits together.”

Yes, they did take time to mourn the loss of Dusty Hill. But Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard wanted to get back out there in his memory. “But at the same time, everybody was ready, standing on point,” Gibbons said. “And they said, ‘Come on. You heard Dusty’s directive as he was bowing out to go off the deck. He turned and pointed and he said, ‘Come on. The show must go on.’”

SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk announced the news of Hill’s death in a couple of tweets in 2021. He said that Gibbons had sent him a text message with news to share with his followers and fans of ZZ Top.

Band’s Longtime Guitar Tech Elwood Francis Now Fills Empty Spot

“As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’,” Gibbons wrote in the message. Then, he added, “and…with respect we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.”

Elwood Francis, the band’s long-time guitar tech, will fill out the band’s rhythm section per Hill’s wishes. In another text, Gibbons said that Hill “grabbed him by the arm” and named Francis as his replacement.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Wife Dies: Country Music Fans Mourn Mary Jane Thomas’ Death

Following the news that Mary Jane Thomas passed away suddenly at the of 58, country fans mourn the loss of the wife of Hank Williams Jr. As previously reported, Hank Williams Jr.’s wife passed away earlier this year while in Jupiter, Florida. Although the cause of death has not been revealed at this time, TMZ speculates that there was an early indication that Thomas suffered a blood clot following a recent medical procedure. A spokesperson of the Jupiter, Florida police department did confirm that there was a call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thomas was taken to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
JUPITER, FL
Ultimate Classic Rock

How ZZ Top Overcame the Dreaded ‘Red Light Fever’ on ‘Rio Grande Mud’

By early 1972, ZZ Top had already become a great live band. With their second album, Rio Grande Mud, they began to learn how to capture that energy in the studio. Less than two years after its February 1970 live debut, the group was well on its way to becoming seasoned road warriors. "We were gigging 350-odd days a year with some really wicked headliners," singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons recalled in his 2020 book Rock + Roll Gearhead. "By '72 our onstage skills were getting good and sharp."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Takes in the ‘Miami Vibes’ With Daughter

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia are spitting images of their daughter, Steely Rose. In a recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old mother of three shares an adorable selfie of herself and her daughter. With the current cold weather in several southern states, many of us would love some slightly warmer weather these days. According to my trusty weather app, it’s currently 75 degrees in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Trunk
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Dusty Hill
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Concert Performance#Billyfgibbons
Outsider.com

Fishing Guide Lands Monster 10-Foot, 500-Pound Sturgeon Thought to Be 100 Years Old

A fishing guide caught an amazing sight recently on British Columbia’s Fraser River in Chilliwack. The impressive catch from March 6 is one the guide will never forget. Weighing in at what is estimated to be a shocking 500 to 600 pounds and measuring as much as 10-feet long, this sturgeon is no doubt breaking records across the board. Based on the stats he was able to collect before releasing the sturgeon back into the water, the fishing guide was able to estimate the massive sturgeon to be as many as 100 years old.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Hints at a Bunch of Season 5 Deaths

While talking about Season 5 of Taylor Sheridan’s hit show, “Yellowstone“ star Luke Grimes hinted that we might see some major deaths next season. Both Grimes and “Yellowstone” co-star Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards last night. The two presented the Single of the Year award to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean for their hit “If I Didn’t Love You.” They also presented “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson the award for Song of the Year.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

433K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy