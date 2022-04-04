Billy Gibbons Has a ‘Smokin’ Good Time’ at Concert Performance in Utah

Billy Gibbons was recently laying down some serious guitar riffs at a concert performance in Utah. The ZZ Top frontman was doing his thing. Fans were enjoying all the guitar licks that are part of a Billy Gibbons show. He was just playing and having a good time. As you can tell by his comment on this Instagram post, he definitely was feeling it in Utah.

Billy Gibbons Celebrates Putting On Concert In Utah, Shares Photo

One fan writes to him: “Billy, loved you on Bones and love your music too!!” Obviously, that’s a reference to an appearance on the TV show Bones in 2010. Fans have long memories, don’t they? Must be good to be Billy Gibbons with the fans that he’s got after all these years. Another fan writes: “SMOKIN GOOD TIME YOU GO Billy Gibbon’s! ZZ TOP GREATEST’S in the World.”

ZZ Top is still making music. The group has changed a little bit after the death of longtime bassist Dusty Hill in 2021. But they are going back on the road and still playing all of the great hits that fans love to hear.

ZZ Top Still Moving Ahead After Death Of Longtime Bassist Dusty Hill

Last year, Gibbons talked about his band’s plans to keep touring after Hill’s death with Variety. “Yes. We’re making tracks down to southern Alabama,” Gibbons said as the band was on the road at the time. “We did elect to postpone last night’s performance out of just respect and trying to get our wits together.”

Yes, they did take time to mourn the loss of Dusty Hill. But Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard wanted to get back out there in his memory. “But at the same time, everybody was ready, standing on point,” Gibbons said. “And they said, ‘Come on. You heard Dusty’s directive as he was bowing out to go off the deck. He turned and pointed and he said, ‘Come on. The show must go on.’”

SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk announced the news of Hill’s death in a couple of tweets in 2021. He said that Gibbons had sent him a text message with news to share with his followers and fans of ZZ Top.

Band’s Longtime Guitar Tech Elwood Francis Now Fills Empty Spot

“As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’,” Gibbons wrote in the message. Then, he added, “and…with respect we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.”

Elwood Francis, the band’s long-time guitar tech, will fill out the band’s rhythm section per Hill’s wishes. In another text, Gibbons said that Hill “grabbed him by the arm” and named Francis as his replacement.