One of the most talked-about things about the Masters Tournament and going to Augusta National as a patron is the quality and prices of the food served at the tournament. The concessions at Augusta National are delicious, and they're priced way more reasonably than any other major sporting event in the world. Prices are higher at concessions stands for Little League games than at the Masters. I defy you to spend $15 and not eat three meals there, even with inflation in 2022.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO