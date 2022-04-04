ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Melle, MO

Thank You from Little Lamb Child Care & Learning Center

Boone Country Connection
 2 days ago

It is with very mixed emotions that we have made the difficult decision to close Little Lamb Child Care & Learning Center in New Melle. We cannot adequately express the gratitude and love in our hearts for all children we’ve...

boonecountryconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Child care centers having difficulty keeping staff

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — It’s no secret, early childhood centers are struggling to maintain and hire staff. Eyewitness News said on Wednesday how staffing at some centers has reached the crisis level. Eyewitness news focuses on an effort to beef up the staff and help more families in need of childcare. Miss Nicole says, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Joel Eisenberg

When a Grieving Adult Child Cuts Off a Dying Parent’s Family and Friends From Communication

Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
New Melle, MO
Q92

Self-Centered TX Parents Sadly Abandon Kids In Car For A Night Out

We can't even make this up. A West Texas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment and neglect after a date night at Texas Roadhouse in Odessa. Absolutely nothing. Unless... you can't find a sitter for your three little kids. Cars do not make good babysitters. Joseph Belis,...
ODESSA, TX
Simplemost

Teacher’s ‘Handle With Care’ Text System For Parents Goes Viral

One teacher’s extra attention to her students’ well-being has gone viral since it was first shared at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. She sent a message to parents that asked them to let her know if their children could use a little extra care during the school day, and recipients appreciated the thought and shared it.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Mixed Emotions
Gillian Sisley

Daycare Worker Refuses to Change Diaper

Should daycare workers be expected to care for children, even when they're off the clock?. The pandemic has come with a lot of struggles, especially in terms of childcare. Families are reporting having a harder time than ever securing affordable childcare, or even finding availability. For this reason, many have found they need to depend on family members or other loved ones to secure any form of childcare at all.
Daily Mail

Children are missing out on bedtime stories because their parents are too busy working to read to them

As many as one in four Australian children are missing out on bedtime stories because of their time-poor parents, research has found. While nearly three in four parents believe the night time ritual offers an important bonding experience and helps them connect, a quarter of Aussie kids are only read to once a week - or not at all, according to the Oxford Children's Language Australia study.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Bham Now

Thank You Books receives impressive national recognition—learn more

Thank You Books, the popular bookstore in Crestwood, was recently honored among women-led bookstores in the USA by popular media outlet, Thrillist. Read on for more on this Birmingham bookstore’s well-deserved moment in the sun. Thank You Books. As Thrillist points out, women-owned businesses only make up 19.9% of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Slate

The “Child Care Crisis” Edition

On this week’s episode: Jamilah and Zak are joined by Julie Kohler, a writer, gender justice advocate, and host of the podcast, White Picket Fence. First they tackle a question from a listener who is trying to figure out how to connect with her partner’s kid. Then they talk with Julie about the child care crisis, which she focused on for the latest season of her show. She explains why the U.S. is still so far behind in terms of implementing care economy policies and what supports should be in place to make parenting more manageable. On Slate Plus, they discuss the viral “husbands in training” TikTok.
KIDS
CBS Boston

Baby Lamb Kiki At Massachusetts Farm Now Standing Thanks To Wheelchair Donation

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – A lamb named Kiki has a second chance at life thanks to a wheelchair provided by a New Hampshire-based company. After being abandoned by her mother, the baby lamb was unable to stand and was highly malnourished. Kiki’s growth was stunted, her legs became contracted, and she was too weak to try to stand. When Kiki was 11 days old, “Don’t Forget Us PET Us Sanctuary” board member Meghan King took her in. A lamb was provided a wheelchair by a New Hampshire organization. (Image Credit: Walkin’ Wheels) Having spent the first 3.5 months of her life mostly lying on one side, Kiki received a second chance when Walkin’ Pets provided her with a wheelchair. Thanks to the device, Kiki is now standing up. Kiki uses the wheelchair during therapy sessions, and the sanctuary hopes she will eventually learn to walk on her own.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Friends' delight at moving into care home together

Two Leicester care home residents who feared they might be separated when their original home was closed have secured a place together. Mariam Forman, 92 and Una Markham, 79, became friends at Berrystead, which shut down in January. They said they were devastated at the prospect of living apart, but...
MUSIC
The Independent

Only children ‘more likely to care for ageing parents than those with siblings’

Only children are more likely to care for their ageing parents than those with siblings but cope with the pressures just as well, research suggests.Adults without brothers and sisters appear to cope with the emotional demands as well as children who can share the responsibility, time, and costs of caring with their siblings, according to a study by University College London (UCL).The researchers identified “worrying inequalities in care”, with daughters more likely than sons to support their parents with tasks such as bathing, dressing, washing, doing chores and paying bills.The team, from the UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies, analysed data...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy