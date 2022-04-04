Thank You from Little Lamb Child Care & Learning Center

Only children are more likely to care for their ageing parents than those with siblings but cope with the pressures just as well, research suggests.Adults without brothers and sisters appear to cope with the emotional demands as well as children who can share the responsibility, time, and costs of caring with their siblings, according to a study by University College London (UCL).The researchers identified “worrying inequalities in care”, with daughters more likely than sons to support their parents with tasks such as bathing, dressing, washing, doing chores and paying bills.The team, from the UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies, analysed data...
