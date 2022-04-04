Suspect in custody after brief pursuit on Sunday evening

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The Sacramento Police have arrested a second suspect a few days after Sunday’s mass shooting. Police located 27-year-old Smiley Martin at the scene with serious wounds from gunfire and took him to a hospital for treatment. According to the news release, he was quickly identified as a person of interest and remains under the supervision of an officer at the hospital. The news release goes on to say that once Martin’s treatment is complete he will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Smiley Martin...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO