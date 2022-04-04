Suspect in custody after brief pursuit on Sunday evening

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pursuit by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office ended in a crash on I-27 late Wednesday night. One person was seriously injured after the pickup truck LCSO was pursuing rolled over and the driver was ejected. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday under...
ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a […]
SAN ANGELO, TX – 19 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Thursday.
San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 19 arrests on Thursday including the following:
Bobby Gasca was arrested for capital murder of…
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The shooter and victim in the shooting that happened at Lone Star Beef Processing in San Angelo this morning were involved in a romantic relationship, according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Friday morning. According to the release, officers responded to a call for a shooting […]
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
WACO, Texas — Waco police are asking for help in identifying "this guy" in connection with a criminal mischief case. Anyone with information should contact Waco police at (254) 750-3609, Case #22-4813.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The Sacramento Police have arrested a second suspect a few days after Sunday’s mass shooting.
Police located 27-year-old Smiley Martin at the scene with serious wounds from gunfire and took him to a hospital for treatment. According to the news release, he was quickly identified as a person of interest and remains under the supervision of an officer at the hospital.
The news release goes on to say that once Martin’s treatment is complete he will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.
Smiley Martin...
It's just another day in Lubbock when you wake up to find that your work truck has been hit by stray bullets. Lubbock man Darren Warren was alerted by police Friday morning, April 1st, 2022, that his vehicle had been caught in the crossfire of some kind of scuffle that occurred on 38th and Memphis overnight.
A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after police say she barged into her ex-husband’s home, slugged and knocked him to the ground and then rushed into a bedroom to assault a woman and a two year old girl. Jaci Fernandez is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit […]
Two men have been charged in the shooting death of an off-duty Texas deputy who was gunned down after leaving a grocery store Thursday night and a third male is being sought, authorities said Friday. Joshua Stewart, 23, and Fredarius Clark, 19, are both charged with capital murder in connection...
SAN ANGELO, TX -- Two individuals were shot outside the meat processing plant Lone Star Beef leaving one dead and the other sent to the hospital on Friday morning. According to reports on the scene the shooter was found dead due to to self-inflicted gunshot wound while a woman was also found having suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.
A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies.A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez, on criminal charges. Flores' family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores' constitutional rights, the San Antonio Express-News reported.According to testimony, Flores'...
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Last Saturday, the Odessa Police Department arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill her former roommate. Shatoya Ellis has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 4:50 a.m. on March 26, officers responded to the 1400 block of John Ben Shepperd Parkway after a […]
Comments / 0