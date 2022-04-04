ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

One man killed after shooting in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man in Palmdale Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Street East and Avenue Q-12.

When first responders arrived to the scene — a vacant lot — they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities disclosed that they believe the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was a transient in the area.

There was no suspect information available.

KTLA

Anaheim police make arrest in seemingly unprovoked assaults

The Anaheim Police Department has made an arrest in a pair of seemingly unprovoked assaults that appeared to have been committed by the same man on March 3. Ivory Julian Anderson Jr., a 32-year-old transient, was arrested Friday evening after Anaheim Police Department officers spotted him near West Broadway and Manchester Avenue and noted that […]
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS News

Man shot in head at Compton Car Wash

A man was shot in the head at the Compton Car Wash Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at about 6:40 p.m. at North Branfield and Rosecrans Avenues. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Car crashes into backyard pool in Palmdale

A car crashed through a wall and ended up in the empty backyard pool of a home in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 10:18 a.m., according to Sgt. Hindman of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the vehicle crashed through a wall near East Avenue R 10 and 20th Street East. Footage from […]
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County

A 26-year-old arrested in connection with a shooting in Sacramento that killed six and wounded a dozen others had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County, jail records show. Police said at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” on The post Man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man suspected of raping teen at knifepoint in Bell Gardens arrested

A man suspected of raping a 14-year-old at knifepoint last week in Bell Gardens is now in custody, police announced Monday. Police said the assault occurred March 24, when the victim was coerced into a residential garage by a man later identified by police as Robert Nunez. Nunez, said to be a local transient, tied […]
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Los Angeles woman, 23, reported missing

Authorities Friday sought the public's help to locate a 23-year-old Los Angeles woman who was last contacted weeks ago.Cignet Yliana Miller was last contacted about 4 p.m. on March 10, but her whereabouts at the time are unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Miller is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown eyes, curly brown hair and four scars on her left wrist. She also "suffers from an unknown mental illness," according to the LASD.Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
Public Safety
Fontana Herald News

Rialto woman dies after being stabbed; her sister is arrested

A woman died after being stabbed in Rialto, and her sister was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On March 27 at about 12:29 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a person being stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of N. Sage Avenue.
KTLA

1 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash in Antelope Valley

One person was killed and four other people were transported to the hospital following a head-on crash near Palmdale Sunday morning. The crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of 50th Street East and Avenue N, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two cars collided head-on in the crash, California Highway Patrol […]
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman killed, man injured in head-on crash in Riverside, police say

A 58-year-old Jurupa Valley woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Riverside Friday afternoon, according to the Riverside Police Department. The woman was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer near Buena Vista Avenue and Indian Hill Road at about 3:11 p.m. when another car, a black 2018 Audi sedan driven by an 18-year-old […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Guard found dead in Malibu parking lot identified as investigation continues

A security guard who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot early Tuesday has been identified as the investigation into what occurred continues. Inge Baumbach was discovered after deputies responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An employee who works in […]
CBS LA

Friends, family honor Rialto couple killed after DUI, pursuit suspect slams into their vehicle

Friends and family gathered at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Randall Avenue in Rialto throughout Sunday, to honor their loved ones who were killed in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning. The original incident unfolded when a drunk driving suspect, identified as Alejandro Canchola, 24, nearly hit a police vehicle while driving through Colton. After failing to pull over when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued. Canchola led them through Colton and into Rialto via the westbound 10 Freeway. As he exited the freeway and drove through Rialto surface streets, he collided with a vehicle traveling...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KX News

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting Wednesday morning in Bismarck

UPDATE: Bismarck Police report that they have a suspect in custody related to the 2700 Stevens St. murder. They stated that there will be more information later this afternoon This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more regarding the situation. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bismarck Police Department is currently […]
BISMARCK, ND
