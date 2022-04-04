One man killed after shooting in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man in Palmdale Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Street East and Avenue Q-12.

When first responders arrived to the scene — a vacant lot — they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities disclosed that they believe the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was a transient in the area.

There was no suspect information available.