19 Grammys Photos That Show What It Looks Like To Actually Attend

By Natasha Jokic
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUjTq_0eyShIHE00

1. H.E.R. looked happy seeing Jazmine Sullivan backstage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xbfgs_0eyShIHE00
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

2. While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held hands:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRuYz_0eyShIHE00
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

3. And also got very PDA in their seats:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3se5_0eyShIHE00
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

4. And...this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdPXy_0eyShIHE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

5. Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne looked cute together:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzSzm_0eyShIHE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

6. And Avril also went for a bit o' PDA backstage with Mod Sun:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqqFR_0eyShIHE00
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

7. Donatella Versace and Doja Cat had a little boogie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3Yjx_0eyShIHE00
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

8. Megan Thee Stallion got a pic with BTS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCwkW_0eyShIHE00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

9. Lil Nas X posed with Jack Harlow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIZ3A_0eyShIHE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

10. Justin Bieber appeared to try to fist-bump Lil Nas X:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9ntP_0eyShIHE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

11. And Lil Nas X gave Lady Gaga a big hug:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5rH5_0eyShIHE00
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

12. Billie Eilish looked delighted to see Cynthia Erivo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROLtL_0eyShIHE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

13. And Megan Thee Stallion:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Dk0f_0eyShIHE00
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

14. And Jon Batiste:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MohJ_0eyShIHE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

15. And Hailey Bieber:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtXvp_0eyShIHE00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

16. Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley looked cozy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSEGh_0eyShIHE00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

17. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got a pic with their kids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6jzT_0eyShIHE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

18. Silk Sonic looked dapper backstage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDR9g_0eyShIHE00
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

19. Finally, Halsey looked iconic with their partner, Alev Aydin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDNfu_0eyShIHE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
E! News

Grammys 2022: Every Epic Moment You Didn't See on TV

Watch: Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!. E! News is taking you behind the scenes of music's biggest night. The 2022 Grammys kicked off with a bang on Sunday, April 3 thanks to hilarious host Trevor Noah and show-stopping performances by BTS, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Rachel Zegler and more.
MUSIC
EW.com

Lady Gaga (finally) joins 2022 Grammys performers lineup

Lady Gaga is shifting legendary stages, from the Oscars to the Grammys. The Recording Academy has confirmed that the voice behind the Album of the Year–nominated jazz project Love for Sale will perform at Sunday's ceremony, becoming one of the last performers confirmed to hit the Grammys stage as part of its 2022 event.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
UPI News

Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery

April 4 (UPI) -- Halsey left the Grammy Awards early days after having surgery. The 27-year-old singer attended the awards show Sunday in Las Vegas but ducked out early due to their health. Halsey explained their exit in a post on Instagram Stories. "Not feeling super well so I left...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ at 2022 Grammys

It’s official. The Recording Academy has awarded Jon Batiste with this year’s Album of the Year award for We Are. It was a tough category, with albums from Lil Nas X, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all receiving nods as potential year-defining records. Plus, the 2022 awards marked the first where 10 artists earned the recognition. But Batiste still won the trophy, even among some of the biggest names in popular music.
MUSIC
E! News

Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony

Watch: 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch. Thank u, maybe next year. Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande—who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony—announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes videos shot during the making of her sixth studio album Positions, wishing all who will be at the awards show to "have a beautiful time" in her absence.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to perform at the Grammys

March 31 (UPI) -- J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood have joined the lineup of performers for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. "Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres...
MUSIC
E! News

Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Have the Best Reaction to Losing Award at Grammys 2022

Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are having a date night at the 2022 Grammys!. The country music stars, who share 2-year-old son Hayes, enjoyed parents' night out at the April 3 ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For music's biggest night, the husband-and-wife duo coordinated in a neutral palette—with the "My Church" singer sashaying down the red carpet in tanned snake skin-print dress with a black bralette and Hurd rocking a beige suit with a dark brown button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

After being postponed from its original January date due to the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the 2022 Grammys is celebrating the best in music on Sunday night. Prior to the televised awards show, the annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 Grammys were awarded across various music genres, streamed on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. LeVar Burton hosted the pre-telecast event.More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for 'Donda'Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Calls Music a "Spiritual Practice"Grammys: Silk Sonic Boasts About "Clean Sweep" After Winning Record of the...
MUSIC
