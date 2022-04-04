19 Grammys Photos That Show What It Looks Like To Actually Attend

Check out more stories from
Related
It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
ETOnline.com
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon Bring Down the House With Performance of 'Peaches' at 2022 GRAMMYs
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon make for one powerful trio! During Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the guys gave a show-stopping performance of their multi-nominated hit song, "Peaches." Bieber kicked off the performance at the piano, singing an emotional...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grammys 2022: Every Epic Moment You Didn't See on TV
Watch: Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!. E! News is taking you behind the scenes of music's biggest night. The 2022 Grammys kicked off with a bang on Sunday, April 3 thanks to hilarious host Trevor Noah and show-stopping performances by BTS, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Rachel Zegler and more.
Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance
Lady Gaga's 2022 Grammys performance is a bittersweet one. The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. And let's just say, the showstopping number deserved all the applause. Following an introduction from Tony Bennett, the House of Gucci actress took to...
Grammys 2022: Miranda Lambert to miss show, everything else happening during Sunday's awards
The Grammys are live and in a new location: Las Vegas. All you need to know, from who's performing (Lady Gaga) to who's hosting (Trevor Noah).
EW.com
Lady Gaga (finally) joins 2022 Grammys performers lineup
Lady Gaga is shifting legendary stages, from the Oscars to the Grammys. The Recording Academy has confirmed that the voice behind the Album of the Year–nominated jazz project Love for Sale will perform at Sunday's ceremony, becoming one of the last performers confirmed to hit the Grammys stage as part of its 2022 event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance
The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery
April 4 (UPI) -- Halsey left the Grammy Awards early days after having surgery. The 27-year-old singer attended the awards show Sunday in Las Vegas but ducked out early due to their health. Halsey explained their exit in a post on Instagram Stories. "Not feeling super well so I left...
Complex
Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ at 2022 Grammys
It’s official. The Recording Academy has awarded Jon Batiste with this year’s Album of the Year award for We Are. It was a tough category, with albums from Lil Nas X, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all receiving nods as potential year-defining records. Plus, the 2022 awards marked the first where 10 artists earned the recognition. But Batiste still won the trophy, even among some of the biggest names in popular music.
Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony
Watch: 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch. Thank u, maybe next year. Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande—who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony—announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes videos shot during the making of her sixth studio album Positions, wishing all who will be at the awards show to "have a beautiful time" in her absence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List
Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
Grammys: Lady Gaga to perform, Dua Lipa, Jared Leto to present awards
April 1 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards. CBS said Friday that Gaga, 36, will take the stage at the awards show Sunday. Lady Gaga is nominated for five awards this year, including Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett. The...
John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to perform at the Grammys
March 31 (UPI) -- J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood have joined the lineup of performers for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. "Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres...
What's Finneas' last name? How many BTS members are there? Answers to your Grammys questions
Find out the answers to all of your burning questions from the 2022 Grammys awards, which took place Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Here’s who could make history during Sunday’s Grammys
Some Grammy performers could have their names carved in the show's history books on Sunday.
Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Have the Best Reaction to Losing Award at Grammys 2022
Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are having a date night at the 2022 Grammys!. The country music stars, who share 2-year-old son Hayes, enjoyed parents' night out at the April 3 ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For music's biggest night, the husband-and-wife duo coordinated in a neutral palette—with the "My Church" singer sashaying down the red carpet in tanned snake skin-print dress with a black bralette and Hurd rocking a beige suit with a dark brown button-up shirt.
Grammys: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream
After being postponed from its original January date due to the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the 2022 Grammys is celebrating the best in music on Sunday night. Prior to the televised awards show, the annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 Grammys were awarded across various music genres, streamed on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. LeVar Burton hosted the pre-telecast event.More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for 'Donda'Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Calls Music a "Spiritual Practice"Grammys: Silk Sonic Boasts About "Clean Sweep" After Winning Record of the...
Connecticut Post
Kanye West Can’t Perform at the Grammys, But He Can Still Attend — What Happens If He Wins?
In the wake of the not-entirely-unexpected news that Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behavior,” he has not been barred from attending the show, sources tell Variety. That means West — who is up for five awards around...
BuzzFeed
825
Followers
793
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0