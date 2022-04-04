ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Lawsuit dropped after Somerville landlord sues Tufts University student journalists for libel

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Mouhab Rizkallah sued the students for $50,000 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DCDt_0eySgWzr00
Emily Thompson and Alexander Janoff. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In March, Somerville landlord Mouhab Rizkallah sued the editors of The Tufts Daily, the university’s independent student newspaper, for libel. Rizkallah alleged the paper refused to correct part of a story about him that he says implies he was lying.

The parties have now come to an agreement and had the case dismissed, but the suit has brought greater scrutiny to Rizkallah and his businesses. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Tufts students Alexander Janoff and Emily Thompson were sued for $50,000 to make up for the libel, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy Rizkallah claims he suffered.

The issue stems from an article Thompson wrote that was published Feb. 11.

The article is about advocates and tenants of LaCourt Realty, Rizkallah’s realty company, protesting Rizkallah’s decision to sue a tenant for nearly $29,000 in what he says is unpaid rent, as well as his alleged decision to raise rent and evict people during the pandemic.

The paragraph in question reads: “Rizkallah repeatedly claimed the people protesting were members of the Greater Boston Tenants Union and not LaCourt tenants.”

In the lawsuit, Rizkallah says he told Thompson in e-mail messages that he recognized one of the people there as one of his tenants. That person was quoted in the next paragraph of the article.

After the article was published, Rizkallah says, he asked the newspaper to change the article, and they refused. He also says in the lawsuit that Janoff admitted to him that he knew Rizkallah had said he recognized one tenant, and that the article was inaccurate.

“By falsely stating that Dr. Rizkallah said none of the protestors were his tenants, and by following that statement immediately with a quote from the LaCourt tenant Dr. Rizkallah acknowledged was present, Thompson deliberately and falsely suggested that Dr. Rizkallah was lying,” the lawsuit reads.

In the lawsuit, Rizkallah says the article could damage his reputation in the community and has caused him emotional distress.

On April 1, the parties came to an agreement and dismissed the case.

Evan Fray-Witzer, the defense lawyer representing the students through the Student Press Law Center told The Boston Globe last week that he thought the lawsuit was a petty attempt to bully young journalists, and that he didn’t think it would hold up in court.

“I think Dr. Rizkallah reconsidered the wisdom of suing two college kids,” he told the Globe in response to the dismissal.

Janoff told the Globe he was relieved the lawsuit was settled.

“I’m just really happy that this is all over, and I’m really proud of everyone at the Daily. The community really came together to support us which was incredible,” he said.

Thompson told the Globe she was glad her work was vindicated.

“I’m excited to move on from this and continue writing about what really matters. My hope is to return my focus to local issues,” she said.

Rizkallah commented on the lawsuit in a statement to Boston.com. “It is unfortunate that it all came to this. Unfortunately, the 2 people in question wrote a misleading article that caused harm to me and my dedicated staff. Whether students or journalists in a paid position, they have a responsibility to report the truth, and I held them accountable for a short time. Earlier today, the parties came into agreement to drop the lawsuit. I truly wish them great success.”

Last year, Rizkallah was sued by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on two different fraud claims related to his business as an orthodontist.

Firstly, in February 2021, she filed a suit claiming Rizkallah was keeping braces on children with MassHealth coverage for years longer than medically necessary to make more money off their healthcare.

Secondly, in June 2021, Healey filed a lawsuit claiming Rizkallah had illegally charged MassHealth patients for missed and canceled appointments.

Comments / 4

Check out more stories from
Boston
Boston

44K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Boston

Former Harvard professor and Beth Israel doctor has 8 studies retracted

"It’s a complicated issue, and all I can say is people make mistakes." A former Harvard professor and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) doctor has now had eight studies and abstracts retracted because he did not follow internal approval and review procedures when conducting his research, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.
HARVARD, MA
Daily Mail

Sarah Palin launches legal bid for new defamation trial against New York Times and criticizes judge who presided over first trial for being 'partial and predisposed'

Sarah Palin has launched a legal bid for a new defamation case against The New York Times by attacking the judge who presided over her last trial for being 'partial and predisposed.'. Judge Jed Rakoff threw out Palin's defamation case against the Times after he determined she 'wholly failed' to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick for Sandy Hook deposition appeared on show Monday to call vaccines ‘poison’

The doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick to attend his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre on Wednesday is the same man who appeared on the far-right conspiracy theorist’s Infowars show two days earlier to call Covid-19 vaccines “poison”, it has emerged.Dr Benjamin Marble was “alarmed” by his observations of Mr Jones on Monday and advised him to go to an emergency room or to call 911, according to court documents filed by Mr Jones’ attorneys on Wednesday.When Mr Jones refused, the Florida-based physician told him to remain at home, the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
The Independent

Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, his lawyers said Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.Jones will sit for a deposition April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the daily fines, according to new court filings by his attorney, Norman Pattis. The fines begin at $25,000 on Friday and...
POLITICS
CBS Boston

COVID-19 Cases Making A Comeback In Massachusetts Schools

BROOKLINE (CBS) – Brookline Public Schools had more COVID-19 cases reported this past week than any other school in Massachusetts. “Ever since they stopped wearing masks, I noticed a lot of my friends have been missing,” said Nyla Inez, who’s a student at Brookline High. “A few of my friends tested positive,” said senior Edward Khatchatrian. Ninety-four students and school staff in the town reported they tested positive this week. The return of the virus is showing up across the state. Overall, in Massachusetts, positive cases jumped 36% from the week before, and cases in schools went up 24%. The amount of...
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
Reason.com

Lawyer Gets Harassment Restraining Order Against Ex-Clients Based on (Among Other Things) Online Criticism

From yesterday's pseudonymized decision in Kareem K. v. Ida I. (handed down by Justices Ariane Vuono, Sookyoung Shin, and Sabita Singh):. In the spring of 2021, the defendant and her husband sought legal advice from the plaintiff, an attorney. When the plaintiff later presented his findings, the defendant and her husband expressed displeasure with his work. The representation was then terminated.
LAW
Daily News

Sarah Palin files notice of appeal in libel lawsuit loss against New York Times

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is appealing a judge’s ruling that The New York Times did not defame her in a 2017 editorial, according to court papers filed Thursday. The firebrand Republican filed her notice of appeal to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan Federal Court, declining to wait for a pending ruling on a bid seeking a new trial with a new judge. Following a two-week trial, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Boston

5 fined outside Wu’s home under Boston’s new protest ordinance

BOSTON (AP) — Five people were issued fines for protesting outside of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home on the first day a new city ordinance that limits when protesters can gather in residential neighborhoods took effect, police said. The protesters were issued fines on Friday, the day after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tufts University#Libel#Landlord#Lawsuit#The Tufts Daily#Lacourt Realty
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law Professor Suggests Punishing Students For Following The Rules

But apparently Yale Law School is less concerned about lending its credibility and goodwill to speakers hostile to the very humanity of some of its students, and more worried about students expressing themselves. After all, “speech” is for the people on stage, not the little people in the audience!
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy