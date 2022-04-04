ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie youths shot by BB gun while playing outside

By Tim Steele
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Milwaukie youths are recovering after being shot by a BB gun or Airsoft gun during a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on SE Park Street between Wood and Home avenues, officials said. As the kids played, a vehicle pulled up and stopped near them. One person stood up through the sunroof and fired, hitting them both. The suspects did not say anything before and “they just laughed” as they sped off, police said.

The dark blue vehicle is similar to a Dodge Caravan or Honda Odyssey. The shooter is described as a white juvenile male with a white t-shirt and short brown hair. A front seat passenger is also a white juvenile male with a red or orange shirt. There is no description available of the driver.

The victims suffered minor injuries and are with their parents, police said.

Investigators continue to look into this assault. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukie PD at 503.786.7500.

