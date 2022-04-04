Woman kidnapped from Cleveland RTA station; suspects arrested, but victim still missing

BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) — Saturday morning a woman was abducted and rescued by officers and a suspect arrested in Bridgeport, said the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, an officer was patrolling Highway 365 when he noticed a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road. Upon stopping to investigate, a woman came running towards the officer in distress. The woman was shaking and could not speak, having clearly been frightened. She was followed by an adult male. The sergeant asked the woman if she felt safe and she shook her head “no.” The officer detained the man and separated him from the woman. More officers arrived and conducted an investigation in which they learned that the woman had been kidnapped and violently attacked on the shoulder of the road. The suspect was arrested and booked into Mono County Jail for kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats, and assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The woman was taken to a safe location where she will receive help from a local advocacy group.

BRIDGEPORT, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO