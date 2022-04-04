ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Woman kidnapped from Cleveland RTA station; suspects arrested, but victim still missing

WKYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was seen on camera being...

www.wkyc.com

Cleveland.com

Woman found dead in Cleveland Heights parking lot, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A 27-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in a parking lot, Cleveland Heights police said. Police received a report just before 9 a.m. of an unresponsive female in the parking lot, on Lee Boulevard just off Mayfield Road, according to a Cleveland Heights police news release. Officers, as well as the Cleveland Heights Fire Department, went to the scene and found the woman dead.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
KGO

Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping of teen from Walmart parking lot

A suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a Nevada teenager who was last seen in a Walmart parking lot has been arrested, authorities said Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said it has also impounded a pickup truck that was "possibly involved" in 18-year-old Naomi Irion's disappearance, which has since spawned a nationwide search.
FALLON, NV
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas woman allegedly gave birth on toilet, tried killing 'evil' newborn with blanket

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
#Police
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

Woman gets life in prison for orchestrating beating death of 70-year-old man at East Cleveland AutoZone

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old woman will serve a lengthy period behind bars for her role in the death of a 70-year-old East Cleveland man nearly a year ago. Tiffany Gardner, of Cleveland, received a life sentence Thursday morning in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, with Judge Deena R. Calabrese allowing her to apply for parole after 15 years. A jury convicted her of both murder and felonious assault three weeks ago.
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Abducted Woman Rescued, Suspect Arrested In Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) — Saturday morning a woman was abducted and rescued by officers and a suspect arrested in Bridgeport, said the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, an officer was patrolling Highway 365 when he noticed a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road. Upon stopping to investigate, a woman came running towards the officer in distress. The woman was shaking and could not speak, having clearly been frightened. She was followed by an adult male. The sergeant asked the woman if she felt safe and she shook her head “no.” The officer detained the man and separated him from the woman. More officers arrived and conducted an investigation in which they learned that the woman had been kidnapped and violently attacked on the shoulder of the road. The suspect was arrested and booked into Mono County Jail for kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats, and assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The woman was taken to a safe location where she will receive help from a local advocacy group.
BRIDGEPORT, CA
WFMJ.com

One dead, one injured after gunfire at South Ave. gas station leads to crash

One male is dead and a female is injured after a crash that occurred on Gibson Street in Youngstown after gunfire was reported at a gas station on South Avenue. Police say they heard gunfire coming from a South Avenue gas station Tuesday evening and tell us they observed a black SUV fleeing the scene at a high speed and entered a brief chase.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

