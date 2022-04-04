ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County crews assist with wildfire efforts

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q5Et_0eySgH0C00

WARES VALLEY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After four long days, officials believe 98 percent of the Wears Valley wildfire is contained. It’s estimated that more than 3,000 acres were torched by flames.

On Sunday, several local firefighters returned home from helping with efforts to contain the fire in East Tennessee.

Rutherford County sent multiple crews and trucks to assist Wednesday Night.

Chicken nuggets, french fries to blame in Clarksville housefire

Firefighters from La Vergne recalled getting to the scene and continuing to work for nearly 48 hours without sleep. One member described how quickly the flames spread.

“It just moves so fast,” said Lt. James Pewitt with the La Vergne Fire and Rescue Department. “We sat there and watched that fire crawl across the hillside at Wears Valley and it seemed like it took forever, but once it got to the top of the ridge it didn’t take long at all for the fire to crawl down to the bottom.”

In addition to three La Vergne firefighters, three members of the Rutherford County Fire Department and eight members from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue went to assist with the wildfire.

