Charlotte, NC

Got Game: Will The Tar Heels Win The National Title?

By Zach Aldridge
wccbcharlotte.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NCAA Tournament title game is...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

The Spun

Look: Coach K Postgame Moment With UNC Star Goes Viral

North Carolina sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an 81-77 victory over Duke in Saturday’s explosive Final Four matchup. Following the final loss of his career, Coach K went to the Tar Heels’ locker room to check on Armando Bacot. The star big man grabbed 21 rebounds for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Roy Williams loses his mind during North Carolina victory celebration

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Duke’s Final Record Against UNC In The Coach K Era

For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Roy Williams Hyped Following UNC’s Win: Fans React

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s national championship after halting Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour with an 81-77 win over Duke. While one iconic coach wanted a different result, another in attendance loved the outcome. As the Tar Heels wrapped up the Final Four victory in New...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans React To National Championship Game National Anthem

On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels tipped off to determine the national champion. Just a few minutes prior, though, was the moment of the night – at least so far. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performed the national anthem alongside Tarriona “Tank” Ball and put on a show.
SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC now the team to beat for top five-star recruit?

The UNC basketball team won their biggest game in their rivalry with Duke on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the national championship game. And now it looks like they are going to add another win to their resume over Duke in terms of a big recruiting target as well. Five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is close to a decision in his recruitment and it could come as early as this week. The five-star recruit is the top player in the country for the 2023 class and it appears to be a battle between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
cbs17

Photos show scene on court after UNC topples Duke, Coach K

(WGHP) — It may not be the championship game, but for North Carolina, the Final Four Battle of the Bloods may have been the biggest game of the year. Famed rivals Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill battled to see who would move on to face Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WFMY NEWS2

UNC fans cheer on Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — From New Orleans to Chapel Hill, fans are hoping to rush Franklin Street again Monday night. Around 15,000 Tar Heel fans watched the basketball team at the Dean E. Smith Center Monday night to cheer on the team they love. Fans said this season will be one to always remember.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

