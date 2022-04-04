Got Game: Will The Tar Heels Win The National Title?

Roy Williams has to be one proud man tonight. The legendary North Carolina coach retired a year ago. Tonight, he watched his former Tar Heels team, led by new head coach Hubert Davis, beat No. 2 seed Duke. Following the win, a jubilant Williams was spotted celebrating in the crowd...
North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
North Carolina sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an 81-77 victory over Duke in Saturday’s explosive Final Four matchup. Following the final loss of his career, Coach K went to the Tar Heels’ locker room to check on Armando Bacot. The star big man grabbed 21 rebounds for...
Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a heartbreaking end to the Duke men’s basketball team’s season, after the UNC Tar Heels beat the Duke Blue Devil’s 81-77 in the Final Four on Saturday night. Thousands of Duke students packed Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night to...
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot was among the heroes for the Tar Heels in the dramatic Final Four win against rival Duke on Saturday. Bacot rose to the occasion with 11 points and 21 rebounds, as he set the record for the most double-doubles by an ACC player in a season with an astounding 30.
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s national championship after halting Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour with an 81-77 win over Duke. While one iconic coach wanted a different result, another in attendance loved the outcome. As the Tar Heels wrapped up the Final Four victory in New...
On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels tipped off to determine the national champion. Just a few minutes prior, though, was the moment of the night – at least so far. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performed the national anthem alongside Tarriona “Tank” Ball and put on a show.
A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
The UNC basketball team won their biggest game in their rivalry with Duke on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the national championship game.
And now it looks like they are going to add another win to their resume over Duke in terms of a big recruiting target as well.
Five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is close to a decision in his recruitment and it could come as early as this week. The five-star recruit is the top player in the country for the 2023 class and it appears to be a battle between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils for...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – UNC Chapel Hill fans are pumped and showing off their Carolina Blue colors for the national championship game between the Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks. It comes off an 81-77 win against rival Duke in the “Battle of the Blue Bloods” Saturday. While eyes will be glued to the game Monday, […]
(WGHP) — It may not be the championship game, but for North Carolina, the Final Four Battle of the Bloods may have been the biggest game of the year. Famed rivals Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill battled to see who would move on to face Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WBTV) - The 2022 NCAA Tournament National Championship game is now less than 24 hours away. The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Kansas Jayhawks Monday night in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Thousands of UNC fans are expected to be at the game Monday...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — From New Orleans to Chapel Hill, fans are hoping to rush Franklin Street again Monday night. Around 15,000 Tar Heel fans watched the basketball team at the Dean E. Smith Center Monday night to cheer on the team they love. Fans said this season will be one to always remember.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill fans filed into watch parties in Durham and Chapel Hill Saturday evening ahead of Saturday night’s historic Final Four game between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels. The public was invited to watch the game at the...
