CANTON—Canton Main Street has announced the beginning of their tenth season of hosting Canton Farmers’ Market in downtown Canton. The market will open Saturday, June 4 in conjunction with CMS’s fine art show, Art on Main. The market is held every Saturday morning from June through the end of September, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Jones Park. It is a true grower’s market, meaning that all goods sold at the market are directly grown/baked/produced by the vendor...

CANTON, IL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO