Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy’s Tribute to Whitney Houston & Mariah Carey

 1 day ago
If Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys stage moment looked familiar, it’s because something similar happened more than 20 years ago!

While presenting the Best New Artist award, Dua and Megan wore the same black Versace dress and shiny leggings!

Megan quipped, “You stole my look!” Dua responded, “Well, I was told I had the exclusive. I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."

Donatella Versace then joined Megan and Dua, who collaborated on “Sweetest Pie,” onstage. The fashion designed said, “These are my girls!"

Megan commented, “Thank you, Donatella. Now we both look like winners."

They then handed the Best New Artist award to Olivia Rodrigo.

Dua and Megan’s seemingly recreated Whitney Houston and Mariah Cary’s 1998 MTV Video Music Awards appearance, when they sported the same dress.

Mariah and Whitney collaborated on the Oscar-winning song “When You Believe.”

During their stage bit, Whitney and Mariah looked at each other before Mariah said, “Nice dress.” Whitney told her, “You look pretty good, too!” Mariah asked, “That’s a one-of-a-kind, huh?”

Whitney quipped, “That’s what they told me!” Mariah added, “They told me mine was, too, but you know what… I’ve come prepared for situations like this.”

Mariah then took off the top layer to show off her minidress, and Whitney did the same thing!

They both told each other they looked good before hugging it out. Before presenting Best Male Video, Whitney said, “None of this matters!”

Mariah reacted to Dua and Megan's moment when a fan account tweeted about it. She wrote on Twitter, "Try it on me!!!! Love you and miss you Queen."

Mariah was seemingly referring to Whitney as Queen.

Megan retweeted Mariah's post.

In February, Mariah posted a pic of herself and Whitney in a recording studio. On the 10th anniversary of Whitney’s death, she tweeted, “Missing you.” The pic was from the ’90s, when they were recording their hit song “When You Believe,” featured in the movie “The Prince of Egypt.”

A few years ago, Mariah opened up on their friendship, telling Variety, “What has to change in our industry the most… is the pitting of women against each other. We didn’t know each other, and she was one of the greatest of all time. And then we finally did a duet together that won an Oscar. We had the best time working together. It was a female camaraderie.”

In 2011, Houston was found unresponsive and underwater in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton, just hours before she was scheduled to attend Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party.

A month after she died, her cause of death was revealed as accidental drowning, with cocaine use and heart disease as the main contributing factors.

