ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ at 2022 Grammys

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official. The Recording Academy has awarded Jon Batiste with this year’s Album of the Year award for We Are. It was a tough category, with albums from Lil Nas X, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber,...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Quite a Few Artists Have Withdrawn and Boycotted the Grammy Awards Over the Years

Unfortunately, various artists have felt that the Recording Academy has exhibited unfairness over the years. There are many artists with nominations in the double digits — we’re looking at you, 50 Cent — who have only received a win for a collaboration as opposed to their solo work. Not to mention, other artists have been completely snubbed despite dominating the charts. So, it's no surprise that many artists don't consider the Grammys to hold the weight that it used to.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Morton
Person
Kanye West
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kanye
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Trombone Shorty
Person
Zadie Smith
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Tony Bennett
Complex

Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Says Diddy Lied About Reconciliation

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, is the latest to share some public thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. As part of his usual 20 Questions Tuesday festivities, Tony was met with a number of inquiries related to the Oscar-winning King Richard actor having slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. As has been stated and restated in a slew of articles since, the slap was preceded by Chris telling a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech later that evening, then apologized to Chris in an extended statement shared to Instagram on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Album Of The Year#The Recording Academy#H E R#Big Freedia#Genius Loves Company
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Soars in Sky-High Heels & Purple Dress for Performance at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood took regal glamour onstage for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. While singing her song “Ghost” in Las Vegas, Underwood put on the glitz in a voluminous gown by Affair. The sleeveless purple satin number featured a minidress silhouette with a deep neckline, asymmetric skirt and thigh-high slit — as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve made of silver chains. Elevating the piece were layers of similar chains, as well as a large embroidered train that dramatically flowed behind Underwood throughout her performance. The singer’s look was complete with Faberge’s...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy