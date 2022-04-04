ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys 2022 viewers shocked as Bruno Mars lights up a ‘cigarette’ while accepting award for Record of the Year

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

GRAMMYS 2022 viewers were shocked as Bruno Mars lit up a cigarette while accepting the award for Record of the Year.

Silk Sonic took home the Grammy award for Record of the Year with Leave the Door Open and had a memorable acceptance speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15flqY_0eySdBfd00
Grammys 2022 viewers were shocked as Bruno Mars lit up a cigarette with his Silk Sonic win Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ww5wg_0eySdBfd00
Bruno and Anderson boasted about their win calling it a 'clean sweep' Credit: Reuters

Bruno Mars and Anderson . Paak stormed the stage with joy with what Anderson called their "clean sweep."

The R&B duo won Song of the Year earlier in the evening.

Anderson said it was "hard to stay humble" and promised the audience all drinks were on Silk Sonic for the evening.

Meanwhile, Bruno Mars lit a cigarette on the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0Bl3_0eySdBfd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4eFq_0eySdBfd00

The duo ran off the stage holding their Grammy up in the air before they said "the Internet would get upset" with them.

GRAMMY HIGHLIGHTS

Big wins for the night also included Olivia Rodrigo and Foo Fighters alongside a buzzed-about Lil Nas performance.

Kanye West fans were furious Tyler the Creator won for best rap album.

Valerie Bertinelli broke down in tears over her son Wolf nominated for a Grammy two years after Eddie Van Halen's death.

BTS' J-Hope tripped onstage during the K-pop group's performance.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker locked lips and turned up the PDA while other fans speculated over Justin Bieber's wife Haley's pregnancy.

ABOUT SILK SONIC

Silk Sonic was founded by Grammy award-winning artists Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

The duo initially formed in 2017 when they were touring together, but as a joke.

At the time, .Paak was opening for Mars on his 24K Magic world tour.

The official announcement of the duo's band was made in February 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWaC1_0eySdBfd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neOfF_0eySdBfd00

Their first performance as a group was at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

They have been nominated for a total of seven awards, winning the BET Award for Best Group and MTV Music Video Awards for Best R&B and Best Editing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdeLL_0eySdBfd00
Silk Sonic took away wins for Record of the Year and Song of the Year Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlGS9_0eySdBfd00
The duo formed in 2017 when Anderson was performing on Bruno's 24K Magic tour Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7LbS_0eySdBfd00
Anderson said it was 'hard to stay humble' with their double win Credit: AP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

Related
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
MTV

Justin Bieber Kept Censors On Their Toes With 'Peaches' Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” down to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the Justice cut. Opening the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs showed off his skills on the old 88s. As the beat transitioned, Bieber was joined by his “Peaches” collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with a full band.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Bruno Mars
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck Beams at Jennifer Lopez While She Accepts Icon Award

Ben Affleck couldn't be prouder of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as the singer and actress accepted the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Tuesday night. As the superstar took to the stage to thank her fans for all their support over the years, her heartfelt speech was interrupted several times by the enthusiastic crowd's cheering, including that of Affleck, who took to his feet for a standing ovation at points, accompanied by his son Samuel, 10, and Lopez's daughter Emme, 14.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Pda
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music — and their most adventurous fashion looks. For the best of the bunch, see the slideshow above. The 2022 Grammy nominees include:More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway Record of the Year I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA FREEDOM — Jon Batiste I GET A KICK...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Lady Gaga's Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch: Lady Gaga GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 Grammys. Put your hands up, make 'em touch for Lady Gaga. The singer stepped out to the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in a head-turning custom Armani Privé dress. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony

Watch: 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch. Thank u, maybe next year. Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande—who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony—announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes videos shot during the making of her sixth studio album Positions, wishing all who will be at the awards show to "have a beautiful time" in her absence.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Nas To Deliver 1st Solo Grammys Performance Following Historic Best Rap Album Win

Las Vegas, NV – Following his long-awaited first victory at the Grammys for Best Rap Album with King’s Disease in 2021, Nas is returning to the 2022 awards show in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3). The Recording Academy revealed its full lineup of performers on Friday (April 1), which includes the Queensbridge icon gracing the Grammys stage for his first solo performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Inside the gift bag for this year’s awards ceremony

A week after the notable 2022 Oscars, the biggest names in music are set to arrive in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards.This year’s awards ceremony, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, will see performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and BTS among others, with Trevor Noah again signing on as host.In addition to awards for Best Music Video, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, guests at this year’s awards ceremony will also get to take home the enviable gift bags.For the 22nd year in a row,...
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy