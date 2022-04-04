ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Here are the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt national champions

By Hannah Cotter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Dozens of young golfers were front and center at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday for the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. 80 players consisting of 40 boys and 40 girls of different...

