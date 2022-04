CHENOA — Following a special Chenoa City Council meeting last week, the city code has been amended regarding family hiring. The ordinance previously prohibited any family member related to a council member or full-time employee from being hired by the city. Thursday’s ordinance change will now allow family hiring, although the city must put the job out for public notice. If the person is related to someone, the city must ensure the candidate is best suited for...

CHENOA, IL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO