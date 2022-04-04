ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

A closer look at violence outside nightclubs and bars

fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting outside...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

Related
11Alive

22-year-old confessed in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say. DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WTVM

Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember student killed on Staunton Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Muscogee County Schools student is holding a candle light vigil and balloon release this weekend. On Sunday, April 3, family and friends will honor 17-year-old Markayla Marshall by releasing purple and white balloons. The vigil will be held at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive in Columbus at 6 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Shooting#Atlanta Police
The Independent

Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. Two were turned in by their parents. All face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults“That's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy