Celebrities

Pete Davidson & Scott Disick Bond While Kourtney Kardashian Kisses Travis Barker At The Grammys

By Hattie Lindert
 1 day ago

Pete Davidson had a little fun with new buddy Scott Disick, delivering pizza to Scott’s house as Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker attend the Grammys.

Delivery never looked so stylish! Pete Davidson and recent buddy Scott Disick bonded again on Sunday night, joking around together as Scott thanked Pete for delivering pizza to his house. While Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian locked lips passionately with fiancé Travis Barker on the Grammy Awards red carpet, Pete and Scott weren’t bothered by a chill night in, proving their friendship is starting to run deeper.

In the video, posted to Scott’s Instagram story, Pete appears to be leaving Scott’s house, rocking a trademark casual t-shirt, overshirt, and backward hat. Waving to Scott as he prepares to head out and drive away, one thing hilariously stands out: Pete’s choice of vehicle, a tiny luxury Range Rover type vehicle with no doors. As Scott calls to Pete “Thanks for the pizza,” Pete, right in on the joke, replies “Hey, anytime man, have a great night.” Scott captioned the video “Gotta love post mates.” Whether Pete actually brought Scott a slice or not, the hilarity that ensued when the two men imagined if Pete really utilized the pink car for Postmates deliveries was just too good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ougR3_0eySbX3d00
Pete Davidson and Scott Disick bonded again over pizza in a new video on Scott’s Instagram story. (Shutterstock)

Ever since Pete and Kim first kicked their romance off in 2021, Pete and Scott have found each other closer and closer together, especially given Scott & Kourtney’s continued co-parenting of kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Though Pete and Travis have been friends for years, Pete has still managed to find common ground with Scott, and clearly ultimately charm him. Scott and Travis were even recently seen cordially attending one of Scott’s son Reign’s baseball games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc2LI_0eySbX3d00
While Pete and Scott had their fun, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served up looks at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Shutterstock)

Although Scott and Pete’s relationship has clearly been budding as of late, he also has a history of connection with Pete. He even reportedly “played Cupid” back in the day when it came to introducing Pete and Kim after her fateful appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live‘ back in 2021, where she and Pete shared a smooch as Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch. According to an exclusive source, HL learned, Scott was one of the first to urge Kim to go for it after she sensed a connection between the two.

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tommy Lee Reveals He Spoke To Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death: ‘Words’ Are ‘Difficult’

Tommy Lee shared a heartfelt response to friend and fellow drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, sharing that words are “difficult” at this time. Losing a friend is never easy, and clearly, for drummer Tommy Lee, 59, the unexpected shock of losing friend Taylor Hawkins at just 50 has been overwhelming. Taking to his Instagram to open up about the loss, Tommy wrote out an in-depth post discussing how he spoke with Taylor just shortly before his death, sharing: “I wish this was some s***y dream.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Has No Idea Who Pete Davidson Or Other Members Of The Kardashian Clan Are, And It's Delightful

It’s nearly impossible to turn on a TV or look at your phone without seeing some kind of news related to the Kardashians. Aside from the family being on reality TV for the better part of the last two decades, the Kardashian-adjacent — primarily their current and former partners — dominate the pop culture worlds of fashion, music and sports. With The Kardashians set to premiere on Hulu in just a couple of weeks, it’s hard to imagine a world where we aren’t keeping up with the famous family. Leave it to Britney Spears to show us that world does indeed exist, and it’s pretty wonderful.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Chyna Hits Tyga With A Short Response Over Child Support Drama

Blac Chyna had social media in a tizzy yesterday after she took to Twitter and claimed that she was a single mother who wasn't getting any child support from any of her baby daddies. Of course, the two that everyone thinks of is none other than Tyga and Rob Kardashian, who clearly don't have a great relationship with Blac Chyna these days.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles, CA
Comments / 0

