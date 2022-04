SHREVEPORT, La. - A two-year old was shot at the Towne South Oak apartments Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 7800 Block of Youree Drive. The boy was playing with the gun when it went off and hit him in the leg. He was rushed to Willis Knighton Pierremont and later transferred to Ochsner with non-life threatening issues.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO