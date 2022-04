ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One Roscoe hero gets a highway dedicated to him almost 20 years after his death. A graduate of Hononegah High School Class of 2000, Brandon Rowe was an SPC in the U.S. Army, where he served his country for almost four years. Row as part of C Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment and the 101st Airborn Division.

ROSCOE, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO