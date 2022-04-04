ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Muslim students celebrate Ramadan during the month of April

By Paloma Vigil
Yale Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of April, many Muslim students, faculty and staff at the University are fasting from sunrise to sundown as they celebrate Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is often seen as a period of introspection and communal prayer. The month began on Saturday and...

yaledailynews.com

Yale Daily News

Number of students reporting disabilities soars, yet likely remains an underestimate

In three short years, registrations for Yale’s Student Accessibility Services have nearly doubled. Yet this number is likely two to three times lower than the actual number of Yale students with disabilities. According to the affinity group DiversAbility at Yale, approximately 11 percent of U.S. undergraduates register a disability...
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

PALS: a “tutor-student partnership”

As a high school senior recently accepted to Yale, Solana Craig ’22 found herself intrigued by PALS’ information session during Bulldog Days. Following her matriculation, she joined the organization, which she now co-leads alongside Alexandra Galls ’22. PALS, a tutoring and mentorship organization that operates through the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Students adjust to Yale’s relaxed mask restrictions

Students returned from spring break this week to the most relaxed mask guidance all semester. Six students reflected on the first days back since break, recalling mixed emotions about the changes to masking policy that included surprise, hesitancy and relief. On March 21, the University instituted a policy that face...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Kinship at Yale: Fictive, Not Fictional

I’m taking Introduction to Cultural Anthropology with professor Louisa Lombard this semester — highly recommended! — and recently in this course, we learned about kinship. Kinship has many definitions, but the simple way I think of it — far too simple I’m sure — is family.
Yale Daily News

“Patriarch of the Silliman dining hall”: Chef Stu Comen retires

Chef Stuart Comen, commonly referred to as Chef Stu, retired from the University last semester after 40 years of working for Yale Hospitality — 38 of which he spent in the Silliman College Dining Hall. During his time at Yale, Comen worked as executive chef for a year and...
RESTAURANTS
Yale Daily News

BOLES: We can’t all change the world

Two years at Yale was all it took to turn a kid from rural Tennessee into someone who uses abbreviated names of private schools and IB firms as part of his vernacular. If I was to tell myself as a high school senior that I knew someone from Exeter with a summer internship at Goldman, he would look at me as if I had tasked him with deciphering a foreign language. And even if he had understood, he wouldn’t like the message about Yale I was giving him.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Yale Daily News

Yale quietly relaxes reinstatement requirements

After years of advocacy, Yale has amended its oft-criticized withdrawal policies to expedite the reinstatement process for students who leave campus mid-semester. Per the new policies, students will no longer be required to complete outside coursework or to interview with the Chair of the Committee on Reinstatement as conditions of their return to Yale. Changes to interview policies are effective immediately, while changes to coursework requirements will go into effect for the 2022-23 academic year. The University’s Reinstatement FAQ website was updated on April 1 to reflect the new changes, but no other announcement has been made.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Toto Kisaku: “Risking it All” ￼

On Tuesday, the Schwarzman Center will welcome award-winning playwright Toto Kisaku to speak about his experiences creating art as a way of survival. Detained for putting on plays criticizing the Congolese government, Kisaku arrived in the United States in late 2015 seeking political asylum, which he was granted in March 2018. His one-man play, “Requiem For An Electric Chair,” which he wrote upon his arrival in America, tells the story of his persecution and eventual exile from Congo and opens with his interview with a U.S. immigration officer. Through this narrative, Kisaku shares the story of his arrest, imprisonment and near-death in Congo and the way art ultimately saved his life. When he was in illegal detention, Kisaku wrote: “Basal’ ya Bazoba” — which translates to “stupid workers” — about children who are accused of witchcraft. This story provided some positivity that helped him cope during his imprisonment.
ENTERTAINMENT
Yale Daily News

Yale Summer Session prepares for return to in-person learning￼

Yale Summer Session plans to resume its regular on-campus programming this summer, hosting students from across the world in New Haven for the first time since the pandemic’s onset. Yale Summer Session has long offered online courses, but, until summer 2020, it primarily operated in person — hosting high...
NEW HAVEN, CT
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, A Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing them to a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
Yale Daily News

Pre-orientation programs to become free, mandatory for incoming first-years

This fall, incoming first year students will arrive on campus to a week of orientation different than any class has experienced before. In an email to undergraduate students in mid-March, Dean of Student Affairs Melanie Boyd announced a series of changes to the traditional orientation process. Participation in one of Yale’s five pre-orientation programs will now be mandatory and free of charge. Instead of arriving at staggered times based on participation in a pre-orientation program, all first years will now arrive on campus on Sunday, Aug. 21 and participate in a class-wide orientation program before leaving for their individualized pre-orientation programs, returning to campus for a few days before the start of classes.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

XU: It shouldn’t have to be an emergency

To receive a Dean’s Extension at Yale, a student must have a reason for the request. Except for an “observance of a religious holy day” or “required participation in an intercollegiate varsity athletic event,” the rest of the reasons for request are essentially different types of emergencies. Although there is an “other” category, depending on the dean, this could be used liberally or hardly at all. A student shouldn’t have to be going through an emergency to get leniency at this school. The policy of giving out Dean’s Extensions should be amended.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Elis for Rachael holds candlelight vigil for suicide prevention

Content warning: This article contains references to suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Back to normalcy? Staff members reflect on partial lift of mask mandate

As the partial lifting of the mask mandate goes into effect, staff members grapple with feelings ranging from joy to fear. The University’s modifications to its masking requirements were implemented on March 21, allowing students, faculty and staff to unmask in most indoor spaces, including dining halls, libraries and gyms. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, staff will have to be in close contact with unmasked students, and can no longer enforce mask wearing in their workplace. Masks are still required in classrooms and other instructional spaces.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Moderator denounces Law School protesters in faculty-wide memo

Law professor Kate Stith, who moderated the March 10 panel that was disrupted by student protesters, sent tenured law faculty a blistering memorandum on Thursday arguing that the students had violated Yale’s free speech policy and should be educated and potentially sanctioned. Stith’s letter came the same day the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

YPD posts $10,000 reward for leads in Anton Sovetov case

A $10,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to Yale employee Anton Sovetov’s whereabouts, Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins announced in a Thursday evening email to the University community. The reward posting comes nearly two months after Sovetov was last heard from by...
NEW HAVEN, CT

