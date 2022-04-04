Muslim students celebrate Ramadan during the month of April

On Tuesday, the Schwarzman Center will welcome award-winning playwright Toto Kisaku to speak about his experiences creating art as a way of survival. Detained for putting on plays criticizing the Congolese government, Kisaku arrived in the United States in late 2015 seeking political asylum, which he was granted in March 2018. His one-man play, “Requiem For An Electric Chair,” which he wrote upon his arrival in America, tells the story of his persecution and eventual exile from Congo and opens with his interview with a U.S. immigration officer. Through this narrative, Kisaku shares the story of his arrest, imprisonment and near-death in Congo and the way art ultimately saved his life. When he was in illegal detention, Kisaku wrote: “Basal’ ya Bazoba” — which translates to “stupid workers” — about children who are accused of witchcraft. This story provided some positivity that helped him cope during his imprisonment.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO