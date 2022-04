Women Around The World Perform “Quiet” By MILCK For 'A Seat At The Table'. The conversation was polite but powerful in Manhattan’s Rainbow Room yesterday morning, as around 100 women—many of them strangers to one another—sat for two and a half hours of problem-solving. Each had arrived for the flagship celebration of A Seat At The Table, a global event enlisting female leaders to host roundtable discussions about gender inequity. Whether from their home’s dining table or the palatial midtown venue, the expectation was simple: Hosts would lead guests through a series of sample questions about how to tackle the monumental struggle of existing as a woman in a sexist world. The resulting solutions would perhaps be intangible, but, ideally, they’d be life-changing.

