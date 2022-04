North Carolina's Armando Bacot was a beast all tournament and was in position to score a title-clinching bucket before a cruel twist of fate took the opportunity away from him. Driving the lane down a single point with 40 seconds remaining, Bacot slipped and fell, resulting in a turnover. Kansas would convert on the other end and the Tar Heels' desperation heaves would miss the mark to give the Jayhawks a national championship and leave Carolina blue.

BASKETBALL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO