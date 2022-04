Two years at Yale was all it took to turn a kid from rural Tennessee into someone who uses abbreviated names of private schools and IB firms as part of his vernacular. If I was to tell myself as a high school senior that I knew someone from Exeter with a summer internship at Goldman, he would look at me as if I had tasked him with deciphering a foreign language. And even if he had understood, he wouldn’t like the message about Yale I was giving him.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO