The Weeknd Teases Wild Name Change Amid Grammy Night Tweetstorm

By Stephen Andrew
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd got into a wild Tweetstorm on Grammy night and even teased that he might change his name. In one of his Twitter posts, the award-winning singer wrote, "Maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL." This is in reference to rapper Kanye West changing his...

