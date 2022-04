San Diego police have identified a man who was stabbed to death Saturday in North Park. Police identified the man as Nikko Guardado, 23, Wednesday. Guardado was found covered in blood from an apparent stab wound after police pulled over his car for speeding at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street in North Park. Guardado was transported to a local hospital by first responders but he died from his injuries, San Diego police said.

