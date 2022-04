As The Walking Dead has been proving for nearly eleven full seasons now, it's hard out there in the post-apocalyptic world, even when it comes to just acting in it. For a high-profile cable show like this, hundreds, if not thousands, of moving parts need to work in conjunction in order to produce the quality work that fans are used to. Of course, the devil is in the details, and The Walking Dead has featured few characters more devilish than Jeffrey Dean Morgan's villain-turned-protagonist Negan. So perhaps it makes sense that actor behind the redeemed character earned some finger-pointing after Morgan's cell phone made an anachronistic cameo in the episode "The Rotten Core.” Once the actor caught wind of it all, he acknowledged the flub with a short and sweet response.

