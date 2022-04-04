ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NCDHHS secretary says state is closely monitoring ‘stealth omicron’ COVID-19 subvariant

By Maggie Newland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnY0u_0eySXycS00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CDC now estimates more than half of all new COVID-19 cases in the United State are the BA.2 subvariant also known as “stealth omicron.”

While it’s not yet clear if this will cause a rise in cases in North Carolina, the head of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Safety says he’s watching it closely.

“We’re watching BA.2 overseas, we’re watching everything very carefully,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley. “We’re going to make sure North Carolina has the information it needs, the tools it needs to stay prepared for this virus.”

In North Carolina, state data shows the BA.2 subvariant of omicron makes up nearly 19 percent of new COVID cases. That is substantially lower than the nearly 55 percent seen nationally.

Scientists say BA.2 appears to spread more easily than the initial version of omicron, and while it’s still unclear whether an increase in the subvariant will cause case numbers to rise in North Carolina, Kinsley says it’s a good idea to be ready.

“Right now, I’d recommend individuals be vaccinated and boosted, but also have at-home rapid tests available in your cupboard,” he said. “If you’re trying to decide whether it’s too much pollen in the air or potentially COVID, you can do that at-home test.”

Kinsley said North Carolina is buying more treatments and tests.

“The state’s doing the same thing,” he added. “We’re building our stockpiles of testing and treatment resources.”

Without additional funding from Congress, though, Kinsley warns that money for some of those resources will eventually run out.

Right now, he says North Carolina has plenty of antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies, but he emphasized, “What is important to remember is that all of these products are being purchased by the federal government. There is no private market for us to buy it outside of getting it directly from the federal government. We need Congress to act.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CBS 17
CBS 17

10K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Stealth#Cdc#United State#Ncdhhs#Subvariant
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy