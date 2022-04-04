ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Fund for West Palm Beach Police Awards ceremony honors department

By Joel Lopez
 1 day ago
The inaugural Fund for Police Awards ceremony took place Sunday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

"Our funds support wholeheartedly the West Palm Beach police, chief of police, the mayor. Our job is to help them keep our city the safest, best city you can make it. You can't do that without a great police force," said Al Adelson, the chairman of the board of the Fund for West Palm Beach Police non-for-profit 501c3. "All the people we're honoring today represent the best of the West Palm Beach police."

The event started with a champagne brunch at the Kravis Center's Cohen Pavilion.

Later, the ceremony presented awards for civilian, investigator, supervisor and officer of the year.

Fourteen officers were also celebrated, all of whom saved someone's life last year.

"If you ask any of these honorees, they'll say they did their job," said West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley. "But to be recognized, it's showing that we support them, because they put their lives on the line every day here to keep our city safe. I think that means a lot to them and it definitely means a lot to our agency. We all have one thing in common. We want a safe city."

The Fund for West Palm Beach Police is comprised and funded entirely by generous people and businesses in the community who want to help fund the police department.

"That's what's so inspiring, because you hear so much from others say 'defund the police,' and I don't agree with that at all, but to show that the community supports the job that the police are doing and under the leadership of our very fine Chief Frank Adderley, who was brought in very early in my administration, is very gratifying and it's an honor to be here," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.

The event brought in nearly 400 guests. Every officer honored at the event received a $1,000 award.

"The fact that we're showing them we appreciate their service, hopefully, will inspire them to continue to serve this community in a way they have been serving in years," said James.

