Doja Cat & SZA Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at 2022 Grammys

By Lyndsey Havens
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

As the Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3) neared its end, viewers were treated to arguably the most humorous acceptance speech of the night. Naturally, it came courtesy of Doja Cat .

The superstar took home the award for best pop duo/group performance for “Kiss Me More,” alongside featured artist SZA . Other nominees in the category included BTS’ “Butter,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

While SZA made her way to the stage on crutches (receiving an assist from music’s best helper Lady Gaga, who made sure the train of SZA’s dress didn’t get caught), Doja Cat appeared moments later — and was a bit out of breath. She quickly explained that she had to take the “quickest piss” of her life in order to make it back in time to accept the award. (Host Trevor Noah later corroborated her story, explaining that he saw her leaving for the restroom just as the award was being announced, which she seemingly shrugged off at the time.)

After a few more jokes, Doja Cat finally took a moment to reflect on the gravity of the award, acknowledging through tears that while she often makes light of situations that winning this Grammy is, in fact, a big deal.

Doja Cat has 11 Grammy nominations, including three in the Big Four this year (“Kiss Me More” was also up for record and song of the year, while Planet Her received a nod for album of the year). This was her first win.

Recently, Doja Cat announced on social media she was quitting music . Perhaps this win could change her mind.

Watch Doja Cat and SZA’s acceptance speech below:

Comments / 0

