ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doja Cat Accepts Her First Grammy Award with SZA in an Emotional Speech

By Chelsey Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat and SZA are now Grammy winners. At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the duo accepted the golden gramophone for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More," marking both their first Grammy wins. The two beat out fellow nominees BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, and Tony Bennett...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Closes Out the Grammys Red Carpet in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga has made an elegant return to the Grammys. The superstar walked the red carpet just before the awards show began, literally shutting it down in a gorgeous custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, the black silk column gown was one-shouldered with a white train that flared out behind her skirt. She also wore a diamond and morganite necklace, and diamond earrings, by Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Benny Blanco
Person
Sza
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Tony Bennett
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Bts
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Honors Her Dear Friend Tony Bennett With Heartfelt Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga performed ‘Love For Sale’ solo, but was introduced via video by Tony Bennett, now 95, in a short and sweet video. Lady Gaga delivered a beautiful tribute to her friend Tony Bennett, 95, at the GRAMMY Awards. The superstar, 36, was full of energy as she performed a jazzed up version of their single “Love For Sale.” Due to Tony’s dementia, he was unable to perform alongside her for their nominated track — however, he made a surprise appearance via pre-taped video as he introduced her!
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

What’s up with Doja Cat and her tweets about quitting music?

In a series of tweets, Doja Cat has announced that she is quitting and ‘can’t wait to f****** disappear’. What’s up with that?. Here’s something inexplicable to wake up to: in a series of tweets, Doja Cat that she is done making music and cannot wait to disappear. While we’re (almost) sure she’s not serious, it seems Doja faced some issues while touring in Paraguay, which led to her rant.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Justin Bieber Performs Emotional, Slo-Mo Rendition of "Peaches" at the Grammys

Justin Bieber got the star-studded Grammys crowd on their feet with his performance of "Peaches" tonight. The singer started off on the piano, with a slow, raw, and emotional rendition of his pop hit. "I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit) / I get my weed from California (that's that shit) / I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch) / I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)," he sang, garnering cheers and applause from the audience.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
XXL Mag

Remy Ma Says Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Remy Ma isn't convinced Doja Cat is a rapper. On March 25, the Drink Champs podcast released its latest episode, which featured Remy. During the episode, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper was asked about Doja. Remy gave the "Say So" artist props, but said she did not believe Doja falls under the category of a rapper.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy