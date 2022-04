Justin Bieber got the star-studded Grammys crowd on their feet with his performance of "Peaches" tonight. The singer started off on the piano, with a slow, raw, and emotional rendition of his pop hit. "I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit) / I get my weed from California (that's that shit) / I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch) / I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)," he sang, garnering cheers and applause from the audience.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO