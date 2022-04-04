H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article.

H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage.

The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the kit. She then welcomed Travis Barker for the medley’s epic closer, bringing out Lenny Kravitz for a rendition of his classic “Are You Gonna Go My Way?”

H.E.R. — already a four-time Grammy winner, including Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” last year — scored eight nominations: Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for Back of My Mind , Song of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Fight for You,” Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song (“Damage”), and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” with Tauren Wells).

The Song of the Year-nominated “Fight for You” does not appear on the Album of the Year-nominated Back of My Mind , and instead features on the soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah ; “Fight for You” previously won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at last year’s Oscars .

In recent months, H.E.R. has featured on other artists’ singles, including songs by Kane Brown (“ Blessed & Free “), Cardi B (“ Bet It “), Saweetie (“ Closer “), and Mary J. Blige ( the “Good Morning Gorgeous” remix ).